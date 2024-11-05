Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Rising small-loan defaults may throw risk into India's broader economy

Rising small-loan defaults may throw risk into India's broader economy

Personal-loan growth is moderating as the central bank last year clamped down on risky lending practices following a post-pandemic surge in credit

Indian economy, India, Rural India, Poverty

Indian Economy | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Gabriel Simon
  A rise in retail-loan defaults in India due to aggressive lending practices is reverberating in the stock market, with analysts worrying about possible spillover into the broader economy. 
Concerns are mounting after lenders including Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd reported elevated stress in unsecured loans during second-quarter earnings, sending shares sliding. The pain is more acute in firms like Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd that focus on smaller-ticket loans, with the stock down more than 30 per cent this year.
 
Personal-loan growth is moderating as the central bank last year clamped down on risky lending practices following a post-pandemic surge in credit. The impact is trickling into the market and company earnings, signaling more pain ahead for the world’s fastest-growing major economy. 
 
 
“The issue will continue for at least the next two quarters and slippages and credit costs will remain high,” said Yuvraj Choudhary, an analyst at Anand Rathi Securities. “If the demand for these loans doesn’t pick up in the festive season, the stress can last much longer.” Choudhary is underweight on the space.  
chart
 
Last November, the Reserve Bank of India asked banks to set aside more capital for unsecured consumer credit, including small loans, as regulators grew concerned about borrowers buying items they could not afford. The increased cost of loans coupled with collection disruptions during the federal elections between April and June spurred a string of delinquencies.
 
In August, personal loan growth slowed to 14 per cent from over 30 per cent in the year-ago period. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd warned in earnings calls last month they expect the challenging situation to continue in the coming quarters.

More From This Section

PremiumAfter subdued earnings in the first half amid global headwinds, India Inc is taking a cautious approach on their capital expenditure (capex) for the second half of the financial year ending March 2025, according to management commentary.

India Inc sends mixed signals on H2 FY25 capital expenditure path

Merger, M&A

FinMin seeks comments from sponsor banks on proposed RRB amalgamation

Audit

NFRA board to meet next week: Adoption of new audit rules on agenda

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

Strong demand revives manufacturing PMI to 57.5 in October after 8-mth low

PremiumAhead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Centre introduces new royalty rates ahead of first offshore mineral auction

 
Traders have already headed for the exit. Shares of microfinance lenders such as Fusion Finance Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. are down more than 60 per cent so far this year, in contrast to a 15 per cent gain in the BSE 500 over the period. 
chart
 
Private players have seen an impact too. Arohan Financial Services Pvt., which provides loans primarily to financially underserved women, is delaying an initial public offering. This followed an RBI order last month asking a group of shadow lenders to stop sanctioning new loans because of the high interest rates they charge customers.
 
A slowdown in loans also translates to waning demand from consumers for large ticket purchases like cars. Disappointing earnings at several automakers put the sector among the worst-performing in October. Shares of consumer bellwether Hindustan Unilever and retail-chain Avenue Supermarts also plunged on similar concerns following the second-quarter results.
 
“Consumption has suffered from a clear policy tilt toward infra-led growth,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. The defaults are gaining pace amid slowing wage growth in urban areas, while rural wages haven’t picked up meaningfully, she added. “Discretionary spending will definitely be affected.”
 

Also Read

Vijay Mallya

Mumbai Special Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

IBC, Claims

Only 2% personal guarantee claims recovered under IBC so far: IBBI

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China, Japan climb

Russia-Iran, Russia Iran flag

Russian rocket launches Iranian satellites as Moscow, Tehran expand ties

Royal Enfield EV, Flying Flea

Royal Enfield reveals first EV brand Flying Flea-C6, to hit markets next yr

Topics : loan default Bank loan default Indian Economy Indian stock market stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon