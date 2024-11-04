Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / FinMin seeks comments from sponsor banks on proposed RRB amalgamation

FinMin seeks comments from sponsor banks on proposed RRB amalgamation

The proposed document said the RRB with the largest business (total deposits and advances) among the amalgamating RRBs in a state would be the transferee RRB in that state

Merger

Representational Image

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Finance Ministry has sought comments from sponsor banks by November 20 for the proposed amalgamation of regional rural banks (RRBs), according to a document seen by Business Standard.
 
The proposed document said the RRB with the largest business (total deposits and advances) among the amalgamating RRBs in a state would be the transferee RRB in that state.
 
Also the sponsor bank of the transferee RRB, which has the largest business volume and branch network, would become the sponsor bank of the amalgamated RRB.
 
A common syntax may be adopted while deciding the new name of the RRB.
 
 
“The core banking solution (CBS) platform for the amalgamated entity should generally be the one already being utilised by the transferee RRB. This will minimise costs and time associated with data migration / CBS integration,” said the document.
 
“Given the rural expansion of RRBs and agro-climatic / geographical ethos and in order to retain the USP of RRBs viz. closeness to communities, it is needed to embark on further consolidation of RRBs towards the goal of ‘One State-One RRB’ so as to derive the benefits of scale efficiency and cost rationalisation. Keeping this in view, a road map has been prepared in consultation with Nabard for further consolidation of RRBs (Phase IV amalgamation), which will bring down the number of RRBs to 28 from 43 at present,” added the document.
 

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to review RRBs' performance after Budget session

RRB exam

Railway Recruitment 2024: RRB JE releases notification for 7,911 posts

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4,660 vacancies is today

Energy

Best of BS Opinion: Selling pressure, Private access, public good

Quincy Jones, music producer

Renowned music producer with several accolades, Quincy Jones dies at 91

Topics : RRB jobs Banks Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon