Rupee inches closer to 84 against dollar, closes at new low of 83.99

The rupee hit a new record low of Rs 83.99 against the US dollar on Thursday as oil importers and foreign portfolio investors stocked up on the greenback. The Indian unit closed at 83.98 against the dollar on Wednesday.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales, which prevented the rupee from hitting the psychologically crucial mark of Rs 84 per dollar, said market participants.

“Rupee makes a new all-time low of Rs 83.99 per dollar as importers, FPIs and oil companies continue buying while RBI ensures that it does not cross Rs 84.00 per dollar, a psychological level,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. “RBI has been intervening in the markets both from the buy side and sell side, thus increasing the reserves which are at a record $682 billion as on 23rd August and keeping the rupee stable at 83.97 for the past 2 months,” he added.