Assocham seeks tax certainty, SEP relief for data centres in wishlist

Industry chamber Assocham has pressed for a series of direct tax measures aimed at boosting investor confidence, particularly in digital infrastructure, while simplifying compliance and reducing litigation, in its pre-Budget submission to the revenue secretary. A key demand relates to tax certainty for global data-centre players looking to invest in India.
Tax certainty for data-centre investors
The chamber said the government should ensure that foreign entities availing data-centre services from India are not treated as having a business connection, significant economic presence (SEP), or permanent establishment in the country.
“Setting up an approved data centre requires significant long-term investment. Given the size and scale, availability of land and necessary resources, there is a huge opportunity for India to attract investments from large digital players to set up DCs in India through their subsidiaries or affiliates,” it noted, warning that lack of clarity could deter multinational investment.
It added that Indian subsidiaries providing such services should get a safe-harbour regime with prescribed margins, given the long gestation period for data-centre projects. Safe-harbour should be effective from the date of operationalisation and applicable for at least 15 years, the chamber argued, adding that costs related to foreign affiliates’ technology or data stored in India should be excluded while computing margins.
SEP relief and easing of business rules
On easing business rules for digital firms, Assocham sought removal of non-digital transactions such as import of goods from the scope of SEP, saying the provision currently casts too wide a net and could force Indian businesses to deduct tax even where the non-resident has no physical or digital presence in India.
It urged the government to issue attribution guidelines and exempt taxpayers eligible for treaty benefits from SEP reporting, stating that “consequently, any Indian resident who makes payments to non-residents who have SEP in India may be obligated to withhold tax prior to making payment to such non-residents,” which creates uncertainty.
Tax-neutral reorganisation and mergers
To support domestic reorganisation, the chamber asked that fast-track mergers and demergers under the Companies Act be granted tax neutrality, arguing that a blanket denial compels companies to avail the NCLT route only and renders the fast-track route futile.
It also pushed for expanding tax-neutral treatment to all forms of entity conversions and for allowing loss carry-forward under such restructurings. These should be simplified and expanded to enable businesses and investors to optimise their operations and holdings without facing tax costs, it said.
Revival of concessional corporate tax rate
On manufacturing, Assocham urged the government to revive the 15 per cent concessional corporate tax regime for new units to sustain investments. This, it said, will enable India to remain attractive for new capital investment, boost the domestic economy, and encourage exports.
Tax exemption for IBC loan waivers
Addressing stressed-asset resolutions, the chamber sought exemption for loan waivers granted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), stressing that taxing waived debt “goes contrary to the purpose behind the IBC.”
It also requested clarity on depreciation for assets partly used for business and asked that write-offs of receivables be excluded from TDS under Section 194R, stating that requiring tax deduction on irrecoverable amounts is “doubly onerous” for creditors.
Relief for farmers and small entrepreneurs
For small entrepreneurs and the agriculture ecosystem, Assocham argued that farmers and farmer-producer organisations should be exempt from TDS on e-commerce transactions, and platforms merely facilitating trades should not face a levy.
It said the current rule imposes an undue burden on farmers, especially where platforms do not handle billing or collection.
Subsidy alignment and employment incentives
The chamber also sought alignment of tax treatment of government subsidies with actual cash receipt to ease liquidity pressure on companies, observing that “actual receipt generally takes two to three years.”
To spur hiring, it proposed raising the salary threshold for claiming deduction on new employees to ₹50,000 per month and extending the incentive to contractual workers, saying employment generation is a key issue for the country and the limits fixed in 2016 are outdated.
Transfer pricing and dispute resolution
On transfer pricing, Assocham urged restoration of the earlier definition of associated enterprises, warning that the current language could trigger disputes merely on account of participation in management or capital.
Finally, the chamber made a strong pitch for speeding up dispute adjudication and widening safe harbours. Advance rulings should be delivered within defined timelines, it said, while seeking broader coverage for safe harbours and raising the limit for the Dispute Resolution Committee from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh to encourage more small taxpayers to opt for it.