Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee weakens on importers' demand amid decline in the dollar index

Rupee weakens on importers' demand amid decline in the dollar index

The rupee closed at 85.55 against the dollar on Thursday amid oil importer demand, while RBI bond purchases and soft crude prices supported market sentiment

Rupee dollar

The dollar edged lower on Thursday as enthusiasm over the US-China trade deal began to fade amid speculation that the Trump administration is aiming for a weaker currency.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee weakened on Thursday mainly due to dollar demand from oil companies, said dealers. However, the broad-based fall in dollar index limited losses for the local currency.
 
The INR depreciated up to 85.73 per dollar during the day before regaining some strength to settle at 85.55, against the previous close of 85.28.
 
“The Indian currency and local stock markets navigated a session defined by considerable price swings. Although the rupee rallied to finish close to its session peak, it ultimately concluded with declines, largely influenced by the need for the US currency from petroleum purchasers and those managing financial risk. In the short term, the USDINR spot exchange rate seems likely to fluctuate between a lower boundary of 84.95 and an upper barrier of 86,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.
 
 
The dollar edged lower on Thursday as enthusiasm over the US-China trade deal began to fade amid speculation that the Trump administration is aiming for a weaker currency. The dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.3 per cent to 100.780, though it remained on track for modest weekly gains.
 
The rupee has appreciated by 0.07 per cent in the current calendar year (CY26) so far. However, in the current financial year (FY26), the local currency has witnessed 0.09 per cent depreciation so far. 

Also Read

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee weakens 18 paise as foreign banks buy dollars, Asian currencies slip

cash flow, market, Rupee, cash, liquidity

Forex, interest rate traders turn cautious after Pahalgam terror attack

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee rises 12 paise to 86.25 against US dollar in early trade today

The rupee on Friday depreciated to a new intraday low of Rs 83.76 against the US dollar during the day because selling in equities and domestic demand for the dollar from importers offset the gains from the weaker greenback, said dealers.

'Impossible trinity' fuels cash crunch as Asia battles strong dollar

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI announces Rs 1 trn bond buy, $10 bn $-Re swap to infuse liquidity

 
“Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were on the buying side (dollar). But looking at the dollar and crude, we did not breach the technical 85.75 level,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The rupee has been really volatile recently. Therefore, determining a specific level is difficult, but we will be looking at the dollar index for now,” he added.
 
Crude oil prices dropped sharply amid concerns that a potential nuclear deal between Iran and the US could boost global supply.
 
On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased ₹25,000 crore worth of government bonds via open market operation (OMO) auction on Thursday. The central bank received bids worth ₹71,149 crore at the auction.
 
Consequently, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield softened by 2 basis points (bps) to settle at 6.27 per cent, lowest since October 7, 2021, against the previous close of 6.29 per cent.
 
“It was a combination of both OMO and the favourable data,” said a dealer at another state-owned bank. “The next level is 6.25 per cent (yield on benchmark bond),” he said.

More From This Section

India exports

Exports rise 9% to $38.49 bn in April; trade deficit widens to $26.42 bn

Arvind Limited, Arvind fashions limited, branded apparel, retail, engineering, textiles, retail business, anup engineering

US tariffs may pressure FY26 margins, warns Arvind Ltd, delays capex plans

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar counters Trump's 'zero tariff' claim, says talks still ongoing

PremiumIMF, International Monetary Fund

Datanomics: Pakistan's defence expenditure exceed its IMF bailouts

insolvency

Creditors recover record ₹67,000 crore via IBC in FY25, up 42% from FY24

Topics : Rupee-dollar swap Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon