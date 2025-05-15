Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exports rise 9% to $38.49 bn in April; trade deficit widens to $26.42 bn

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed optimism, saying he hopes India will continue to sustain the current export momentum

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s merchandise exports grew 9.03 per cent year-on-year to $38.49 billion in April, according to official data released on Thursday. Imports during the month rose 19.12 per cent to $64.91 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $26.42 billion.
 
Commenting on the performance, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed optimism, saying he hopes India will continue to sustain the current export momentum. 

Global headwinds

The global trade landscape has faced disruptions, partly due to tariff actions by the US administration under President Donald Trump. In April, the US imposed a 26 per cent tariff on goods from India — a lower rate than those placed on China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.
 
 
India’s exports to the US rose to $8.42 billion in April, up from $6.61 billion in the same period last year.
 
These tariffs, described by the White House as reciprocal, were temporarily suspended for 90 days, until July 8, as negotiations continue. A separate agreement to pause tariffs on Chinese goods was reached last weekend. 
 
Significantly, the US is in talks with India to finalise a broader trade deal, with President Trump stating on Thursday that an agreement with New Delhi is near.
   

Topics : Indian exports Indian exports and trade deficit US tariffs

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

