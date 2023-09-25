September blues: FPI inflow in debt falls to lowest in FY24, shows data

Foreign portfolio investors' net investment in the domestic debt market in September so far is the lowest in the current financial year due to a rise in US treasury yields, resulting in narrowing the spread between Indian government papers.

FPI inflows in debt stood at Rs 125 crore as of September 24, compared to Rs 7,645 crore in August.

Between April and September this year, FPI inflows in debt securities were Rs 3,052 crore, as compared to an outflow of Rs 1,232.4 crore during the same period last year.

In 2023, they have pumped Rs 28,341 crore into the Indian debt market so far this year on a net basis—the highest amount in the past six years. Inflows were positive in all six months of this financial year, after a negative March.

"Global yield has been rising. So, trade here becomes less lucrative. The spread between Indian and global yield is actually narrowing down. Currency depreciation is also expected here. The currency is not appreciating, so they are not getting the required return," said Arun Bansal, executive director and head of Treasury at IDBI Bank, while explaining why FPI inflows are weak in September.

"Bond inclusion is not going to happen in the near future. It is in June of next year. We can say yield upside is capped somewhere around 7.25 to 7.30 per cent level. It will not go beyond that as the net supply of government bonds in the next half is very less," he added.



According to the existing schedule, the central government aims to borrow a total of Rs 15.43 trillion through bond sales in the current financial year, with approximately 42 per cent of this amount planned to be borrowed during the October-March period.

JP Morgan announced the inclusion of India in its widely followed emerging market bond index on Friday. JP Morgan has included India in its flagship index GBI-EM Global Diversified Index.

When the yield spread narrows, the potential return on Indian investments becomes less attractive compared to lower-risk US investments. As a result, FPIs may reallocate their capital to pursue better risk-adjusted returns.

The yield spread between the 10-year US Treasury bond and domestic benchmark bond has narrowed by 40 basis points in September. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 7.15 per cent on Monday. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury note was trading at 4.50 per cent at the close of Indian market hours.

"It's because higher yields are there in advanced economies; the US is now at 4.50 per cent. So, if you factor in the hedge cost and all, it makes sense for people to divert their flow to advanced economies, typically the US," Aditya Vyas, chief economist at STCI Primary Dealer Ltd, said.

With the exception of March, FPIs have been net buyers of Indian debt every month this year. The inflow reached its highest in June, standing at Rs 10,325 crore, witnessing the highest monthly inflow in the current calendar year.

FPIs emerged as net purchasers of Indian debt in 2023 for the first time in a span of four years. The most recent instance of FPIs being net buyers was recorded in 2019, when they invested Rs 25,882 crore in bonds.