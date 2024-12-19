Business Standard

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 09:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / States' freebies crowd out resources needed for development: RBI report

States' freebies crowd out resources needed for development: RBI report

RBI's 'State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2024-25', however, said state governments have made commendable progress towards fiscal consolidation by containing their aggregate gross fiscal deficit

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The report said an area of incipient stress is the sharp rise in expenditure on subsidies, driven by farm loan waivers. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Reserve Bank report on Thursday sounded a note of caution saying sops like farm loan waiver, free power and transport, by states could crowd out their critical resources for social and economic infrastructure.

The RBI's 'State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2024-25', however, said state governments have made commendable progress towards fiscal consolidation by containing their aggregate gross fiscal deficit within 3 per cent of GDP for three consecutive years (2021-22 to 2023-24), while restricting revenue deficit at 0.2 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

"This has allowed states to scale up their capital spending and improve the quality of expenditure," the report said.

 

It further said several states have announced sops pertaining to farm loan waiver, free electricity to agriculture and households, free transport, allowances to unemployed youth and monetary assistance to women in their Budget for 2024-25.

"Such spending could crowd out the resources available with them and hamper their capacity to build critical social and economic infrastructure," it said.

Also Read

Premiumborrowings

Money matters: States' borrowings at 60% of Dec target, shows data

RBI in talks with Sebi to allow mutual funds to sell debt to ARCs

Rising deficit and debt puts Indian states under fiscal strain: NSE Report

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Credit rating agencies upbeat on India's fiscal consolidation plan

Premiumfiscal, budget

Govt changes stance on fiscal consolidation, prioritises debt reduction

image

A balanced Budget 2024-25 should be a big relief for markets: Manish Jain

The report said an area of incipient stress is the sharp rise in expenditure on subsidies, driven by farm loan waivers, free/subsidised services (like electricity to agriculture and households, transport, gas cylinder) and cash transfers to farmers, youth and women.

"States need to contain and rationalise their subsidy outgoes, so that such spending does not crowd out more productive expenditure" it added.

According to the RBI study, high debt-GDP ratio, outstanding guarantees and the increasing subsidy burden require states to persevere with fiscal consolidation while laying greater emphasis on developmental and capital spending.

It further said the improvement in the quality of expenditure was sustained, with capital expenditure rising from 2.4 per cent of GDP in 2021-22 to 2.8 per cent in 2023-24 and budgeted at 3.1 per cent of GDP in 2024-25.

States' total outstanding liabilities declined from 31 per cent of the GDP at end-March 2021 to 28.5 per cent at end-March 2024 but remain above the pre-pandemic level (25.3 per cent at end-March 2019).

State-specific Fiscal Responsibility Legislations (FRLs), along with tax and expenditure reforms, have strengthened their finances over the past two decades.

Strengthening of State Finance Commissions is also critical for ensuring adequate and timely fund transfers to local bodies, it added.

The report further said the weak financial health of state-owned electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) constitutes a persisting challenge for state government finances.

Despite multiple financial restructuring efforts, DISCOMs' total outstanding debt has grown at an average annual rate of 8.7 per cent since 2016-17, rising from Rs 4.2 lakh crore to Rs 6.8 lakh crore in 2022-23 (2.5 per cent of GDP).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rupee

Rising pressure on rupee clouds RBI's February rate cut prospects

Fiscal deficit

State govt fiscal situation improves; sops may crowd out resources

Eric Garcetti, Eric, Garcetti, US Ambassador

India, US need to work together to lower tariffs: US Ambassador Garcetti

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Fed cuts key interest rates by 0.25%; reverse repo rate lowered to 4.25%

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

At $129 bn, India top recipient of remittances this year: World Bank

Topics : Fiscal consolidation RBI welfare schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon