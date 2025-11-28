Friday, November 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Farm sector GVA up 3.5% in Q2, collapses in nominal terms on low inflation

Farm sector GVA up 3.5% in Q2, collapses in nominal terms on low inflation

Agriculture was expected to do well and growth at 3.5 per cent is supported by a good kharif harvest expected, which will reflect more in Q3, said Madan Sabnavis

agriculture, farm sector

Agriculture GVA slowed to 3.5% in Q2 as nominal growth plunged on lower food inflation, even as a strong kharif harvest and surplus monsoon set the stage for better numbers in coming quarters.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

The gross value added (GVA) in agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded a growth of 3.5 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of FY26, down from 4.1 per cent during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, with nominal growth collapsing steeply, the quarterly GDP estimates released today showed.
 
The data showed that in nominal terms, GVA for agriculture and allied activities grew by just 1.8 per cent in the July to September quarter of FY26, down from 7.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, largely due to a sharp dip in food price inflation.
   
In the first quarter of FY26, the GVA for agriculture and allied activities in nominal terms was 3.2 per cent, which too was down from 7.5 per cent in the corresponding period of FY25.
 
“Agriculture was expected to do well and growth at 3.5 per cent is supported by a good kharif harvest expected, which will reflect more in Q3,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said.
 
The July to September quarter is usually the time when the kharif crops are sown and the rabi harvest from the previous season is on its way out.

Sowing for kharif crops starts around June with the advent of the monsoon and harvesting starts from October onwards.
 
The GVA also reflects the partial impact of the early kharif harvest.
 
A clearer picture of the farm sector and the impact of the bumper monsoon in 2025 will be felt in the subsequent quarters.
 
The southwest monsoon in 2025 ended the season with eight per cent surplus rains but, more than that, the showers continued across several parts of the country well into the months of October.
 
This not only delayed the kharif harvest but also impacted initial rabi sowing.
 
Meanwhile, the first advance estimate of foodgrains production for the 2025–26 crop season released by the agriculture ministry a few days back showed that India’s rice production in the 2025 kharif season is estimated to be at a record of around 124.50 million tonnes, which is 1.73 million tonnes or 1.4 per cent more than the 2024 kharif season.
 
The crop season runs from July to June.
 
Overall kharif foodgrains production for 2025–26 is estimated to be 173.33 million tonnes, which is around 3.9 million tonnes or 2.3 per cent more than the kharif season of 2024–25.
 
A good kharif production is expected to further keep inflation under check, which has already dropped to multi-year lows, and nudge the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) towards cutting the benchmark interest rates that have been on a pause since June.

farm sector India inflation Kharif crops GVA growth Agriculture RBI

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

