The Red Sea conflict: Agri, textile exporters hold back shipments

The Commerce Department is closely monitoring developments surrounding the situation unfolding at the Red Sea, amid exporters holding their shipments fearing higher freight costs due to rerouting of shipping vessels.

Such shipments include agriculture and textiles products.

The cost of freight and insurance has risen due to ships being compelled to avoid the region and take a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This is because of the persistent attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea region.

“Shipments are being held back by exporters, because they are feeling a pinch of additional freight cost. If this prolongs, then it is a matter of concern,” a senior government official told Business Standard, adding that containers could face delays of 12-14 days in their turnaround time although there is no shortage of containers.

“Whether exporters abroad are holding back shipments, we have not got that signal yet,” the official said.

While exports to the US west coast are intact, shipments to Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East have been affected. India exports goods worth $110 billion to the three regions.

A detailed assessment of the hit on Indian exports is yet to be done by the Commerce Department.

“Quantification of the delay of a few weeks that needs to be assessed. Not done yet since it is unfolding,” the official said.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Commerce Secretary chairing a meeting with exporters on Thursday to discuss the impact of the Red Sea crisis on trade.