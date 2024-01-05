Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The Red Sea conflict: Agri, textile exporters hold back shipments

The cost of freight and insurance has risen due to ships being compelled to avoid the region and take a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope

export

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commerce Department is closely monitoring developments surrounding the situation unfolding at the Red Sea, amid exporters holding their shipments fearing higher freight costs due to rerouting of shipping vessels.

Such shipments include agriculture and textiles products.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The cost of freight and insurance has risen due to ships being compelled to avoid the region and take a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This is because of the persistent attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea region.

“Shipments are being held back by exporters, because they are feeling a pinch of additional freight cost. If this prolongs, then it is a matter of concern,” a senior government official told Business Standard, adding that containers could face delays of 12-14 days in their turnaround time although there is no shortage of containers.

“Whether exporters abroad are holding back shipments, we have not got that signal yet,” the official said.

While exports to the US west coast are intact, shipments to Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East have been affected. India exports goods worth $110 billion to the three regions.

A detailed assessment of the hit on Indian exports is yet to be done by the Commerce Department.

“Quantification of the delay of a few weeks that needs to be assessed. Not done yet since it is unfolding,” the official said.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Commerce Secretary chairing a meeting with exporters on Thursday to discuss the impact of the Red Sea crisis on trade.

Also Read

Houthi rebels drag India into Red Sea crisis

Falling demand, strong price competition pushing textile market into crisis

Alok Industries up 13% in muted market as 116 million shares change hands

From the hub: Shades of distress colour Punjab's weaves and drapes

Arvind, Raymond: Textile stocks with land bank may rise up to 16%

PFRDA seeks tax parity for NPS contributions with PF contributions

Govt says pulses area marginally less so far on late kharif harvest

Farm sector growth may drop to 4-year low of 1.8% in FY24 due to El Nino

Gold prices slip after pressure from stronger US dollar, treasury yields

Indian medtech industry urges govt action to reduce import dependency

Topics : agriculture economy textile market India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon