Cabinet approves ₹1,507 cr greenfield airport project in Kota-Bundi

Cabinet approves ₹1,507 cr greenfield airport project in Kota-Bundi

The Cabinet has approved a ₹1,507 crore greenfield airport at Kota-Bundi; it will handle 2 million passengers yearly and support the city's industrial and educational growth

The Rajasthan government has provided 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the airport.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) proposal to develop a greenfield airport at Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan. The project is estimated to cost ₹1,507 crore, a PIB release said.
 
Kota, located on the banks of River Chambal, is widely recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. It is also famous across India as an educational coaching hub, attracting students from all over the country.
 

Land transfer and project details

The Rajasthan government has provided 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the airport. The new airport will be suitable for A-321 type aircraft.
 
 
Key features of the project include:
• Terminal building: 20,000 sq m area, handling 1,000 peak hour passengers and an annual capacity of two million passengers

• Runway: 11/29, measuring 3,200 m x 45 m
• Apron: Seven parking bays for A-321 aircraft
• Two link taxiways, ATC cum technical block, fire station, car park, and allied facilities
 

Why a new airport is needed

The existing Kota airport, also under AAI, has limited facilities:
• Runway: 1,220 m x 38 m, suitable only for Code 'B' aircraft such as DO-228
• Apron: It can accommodate two such aircraft
• Terminal: 400 sq m, handling only 50 passengers during peak hours
 
The current airport cannot be expanded for commercial operations due to limited land and surrounding urban development. The new Greenfield airport will address these limitations and cater to future growth.

Airports in India Kota rajasthan greenfield airport

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

