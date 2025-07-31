Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US announces 50% tariff on copper; to have limited impact on India

US announces 50% tariff on copper; to have limited impact on India

A White House executive order, dated July 30, said that copper is being imported into the United States in quantities and under circumstances that threaten to impair the national security of the US

US flag, US, united states

US has announced a steep 50 per cent tariff on imports of semi-finished copper. Photo: pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has announced a steep 50 per cent tariff on imports of semi-finished copper and copper-based products from August 1, a move which will have a limited impact on India's exports from this sector to America.

A White House executive order, dated July 30, said that copper is being imported into the United States in quantities and under circumstances that threaten to impair the national security of the US.

"...all imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products...shall be subject to a 50 per cent tariff. This tariff shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 1, 2025, and shall continue in effect, unless such action is expressly reduced, modified, or terminated," it said.

 

India exported copper products worth $360 million to the US in FY2025, including plates, tubes, and other semi-finished forms. These shipments will now be more expensive.

Commenting on the development, think tank GTRI said since the tariff applies uniformly to all countries, including allies like Japan and the EU, it creates a level-playing field among global suppliers.

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: HUL, Eternal, ITC lift Sensex 200 pts; Nifty near 25,950; SMIDs slip

Stock market

Nifty, Sensex recover from Trump tariff blow; Here's what drove the rebound

China, chinese manufacturing, China economy, markets, consumers

China's small workshops are hurting. Trump's tariffs are only one reason

GDP, India GDP

Higher US tariffs may trim India's GDP growth by 30 bps: Barclays

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

India may face growth, EPS risks as US slaps 25% tariffs: Goldman Sachs

"India is unlikely to face any specific disadvantage compared to others.

"Moreover, the impact on India's copper trade is limited," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

India is a net importer of copper, with imports totalling $14.45 billion in 2024-25, far outweighing its exports.

Its main suppliers include Chile, Indonesia, and Australia.

Notably, India also imported $288 million of copper scrap from the US, which may now become less viable due to disrupted bilateral copper flows.

"The contrast between the two countries is striking. While the US has resorted to protectionist tariffs (50 per cent), India charges 2.5 per cent import tariff on copper ore and concentrates, 5 per cent on refined copper and copper alloys, and 10 per cent on certain copper articles," he said.

The USA's decision is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign copper, which Washington claims poses a risk to critical domestic sectors such as defence, clean energy, and infrastructure.

Copper is a foundational raw material for electric vehicles (EVs), power grids, semiconductors, and defence electronics.

"A sudden 50 per cent hike in input costs will ripple through these sectors, slowing production, raising prices, and undermining the US clean energy transition," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

economic growth

Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

Gold Bar. Gold

Global gold demand rises 3% on stronger investment flows, says WGC

Palm oil

Indian importers ramping up oil purchases ahead of festival season: IVPA

India USA

US policy towards India has taken 'unfortunate turn', says Kaushik Basu

Oil refinery

Indian oil refiners scramble for crude amid US, EU crackdown on Russia

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff copper

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon