West Asia crisis: Govt operationalises panel for supply chain resilience

The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday operationalised an inter-ministerial group for ‘supply chain resilience’ to monitor the escalating conflict in West Asia, assess sector-wise export and ‘critical import’ vulnerabilities, and recommend mitigation measures wherever required.

The committee, comprising officials from the finance ministry, ministry of external affairs, shipping ministry and oil ministry, is expected to ensure coordination among departments and engage with export promotion councils. That apart, an internal coordination mechanism has also been established within the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to enable real-time tracking of the challenges due to the ongoing crisis.

“In pursuance of the decision in the meeting held on March 2, 2026 under the chairmanship of special secretary, department of commerce and DG, DGFT, to assess the impact of ongoing geopolitical developments on India’s exports, particularly supply chain disruptions, an inter-ministerial group for supply chain resilience has been constituted under the department of commerce,” according to a commerce and industry ministry notification.

The committee was set up after exporters, during a meeting with senior government officials on Monday, warned of a looming crisis as cargo bound for West Asia piled up at domestic ports, alongside growing logistics-related challenges.

“The Modi government’s readiness to facilitate trade operations was reiterated through measures such as procedural flexibility in export-related authorisations, coordination with customs and port authorities to ensure smooth clearance, engagement with financial and insurance institutions to safeguard exporter interests,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

“The government under PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership remains firmly committed to enabling a stable and responsive trade environment for our traders and exporters, safeguarding their interests and ensuring seamless operations,” Goyal said.