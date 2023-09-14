Confirmation

With aim to provide quality electricity, Rajasthan to beef up energy infra

Power distribution companies (discoms) have appealed to electricity consumers to control their power consumption

Photo: Bloomberg

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
With an aim to provide quality electricity to its consumers, the Rajasthan government has decided to strengthen the energy infrastructure in the state.

“The first step being taken in this regard is the replacement of faulty and burnt transformers,” an energy department official said.

He pointed out that the supply of transformers has improved after talks with Rajasthan Transformer Manufacturers’ Association representatives recently. “Faulty and burnt transformers are being replaced on a priority basis," he added.

The association, he said, has supplied over 2,650 single-phase and three-phase transformers in the last one week to power distribution companies.

“Over 100,000 burnt and faulty transformers have been replaced between April 2023 and September 10, 2023. This itself is a record,” he said.

He said that the rate of transformers getting burnt increased in the last few months due to an increase in load pressure by consumers.

Power distribution companies (discoms) have appealed to electricity consumers to control their power consumption.

Discoms are trying to streamline supply of electricity to agriculture and domestic consumers of the state.

For over a month, the state has been witnessing erratic and unscheduled power cuts in some of the industrial regions, municipalities, district headquarters and rural areas, mainly during the night.

The demand for electricity has increased in the state due to inactive monsoon during August and the first half of September. It also affected the transformers because of the increased load.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a recently held meeting with energy department officials, directed them to make arrangements to meet the power shortage through negotiations with other states. 



Topics : Power distribution electricity rajasthan renewable energy sector

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

