Home / India News / Aiims, NDMC, MCD cancel leaves to ensure readiness amid Indo-Pak tension

Aiims, NDMC, MCD cancel leaves to ensure readiness amid Indo-Pak tension

India's leading medical college AIIMS, and Delhi's municipal bodies have cancelled all staff leaves to ensure emergency preparedness, with authorities focusing on full operational readiness

AIIMS Delhi

District magistrates have been asked to review disaster response and health systems with their teams to ensure they are prepared for emergencies. | File Image: AIIMS Delhi

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Due to the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have decided not to allow any leave for officers and staff until further notice, in order to be prepared for any emergencies.
 
An official order from the MCD said the decision was based on directions issued on May 8 by the Services Department of the Delhi government. "All Heads of Departments of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are directed that no leave shall be granted to any officer and official of MCD till further orders," it said.
 
 
The NDMC has also issued similar instructions. "In view of the order of Government of Delhi dated May 8 and in the context of the prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official till further orders," the NDMC notice read.
 
Officials explained that these steps aim to make sure enough staff is available as Delhi increases its emergency response efforts. The Delhi government has also asks its departments not to grant any leave to employees.
 
At AIIMS Delhi, one of India's leading medical institutions, all leaves have been suspended. Official circular states "Following the order of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders. Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately."

District magistrates have been asked to review disaster response and health systems with their teams to ensure they are prepared for emergencies.
 
These steps follow Operation Sindoor, a military action by the Indian armed forces targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation began on Wednesday, two weeks after a terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 people, including 25 tourists.
 
On the same day, Delhi carried out civil defence drills and blackout exercises to prepare the public for how to react in hostile situations.
 
Similar orders have also been issued in other states bordering Pakistan, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, where staff leave has been stopped to maintain full readiness.

Topics : AIIMS Operation Sindoor News India-Pak conflict India-pak border india-pak ties India-Pakistan conflict India-Pak Operation Sindoor Delhi government NDMC MCD Delhi municipal elections

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
