AISSEE 2025 application: Registration for Sainik Schools ends on Jan 13

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online registration-cum-application procedure for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination or AISSEE 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

Online applications for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 are now being accepted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). By January 13, 2025, prospective students will be able to undertake the registration process on the official website at aissee2025.ntaonline.in.
 
To choose applicants for admission to classes 6 and 9 at Sainik Schools nationwide for the 2025–2026 academic year, the test will be held offline using OMR sheets. 190 cities throughout India will host the test. AISSEE 2025's test date and admission card release date will be revealed later.

Class VI admissions: Eligibility

Applicants must be between the ages of 10 and 12 on March 31, 2025. The admissions are accessible to girls at all Sainik schools. The official Information Bulletin has more information about the requirements for authorized new Sainik Schools.
 

Class IX admissions: Eligibility

Candidates must have finished Class VIII at a recognised school at the time of admission and be between the ages of 13 and 15 as of March 31, 2025. Depending on vacancies, girls may be admitted to Class IX. Their age requirements are similar to those of boys; the Information Bulletin has more details.

Sainik School Admission 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Route and press on the registration link on the homepage
Step 3: End the registration method to generate login credentials
Step 4: Log in and enter the AISSEE application form
Step 5: Upload needed documents and a photograph, then pay online
Step 6: Send the form and save the confirmation for future use
Step 7: Print a copy of the completed application form for reference. 

Sainik School Admission 2025: Registration fees

For General, the application fee is Rs 800, OBC (NCL), Rs 650 for the Defence, and Ex-Servicemen candidates, while SC/ST candidates. In Sainik Schools, AISSEE 2025 facilitates entry to Classes VI and IX, which are English-medium residential institutions affiliated with CBSE. 
 

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

