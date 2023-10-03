Bihar STET result 2023 declared at bsebstet.com, see steps to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) results 2023, today, i.e., October 3. Candidates who appeared for Bihar STET 2023 can visit the official site, i.e., bsebstet.com, to view and download their results.

BSEB held the STET 2023 across the state from September 4 to 15, 2203. According to the data, the board released the answer key on September 19, 2023. Applicants were offered the chance to mention objections till September 20, 2023.

Bihar STET results 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website at bsebstet.com.

Step 2: Press the link that says 'STET 2023 Results' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will show up on the screen.

Step 4: Fill in the needed credentials.

Step 5: Your result will display on the screen.

Step 6: View your results and download for the future.

Bihar STET results 2023: Overview

A sum of 2,71,872 applicants enrolled for STET 2023 in paper 1 and 1,56,515 for paper 2. Of them, 3,76,877 showed up in the test and 3,00,726 or 79.79 per cent have qualified.

BSEB STET 2023 was held from September 4 to 15, 2023 at various test centres. The provisional key was released on 19 September on the website. Applicants were permitted to mention objections till 20 September. The objections submitted on time were considered by the board before preparing the result.

Bihar STET 2023: Insights

The board conducted the Bihar STET 2023 test from September 4 to September 15 in two shifts and a re-test for maths was conducted on September 18. The TET test was led by two papers i.e. paper 1 and paper 2. While BSEB STET paper 1, 2023 was held to select secondary teachers, paper 2 was conducted for senior secondary teachers in state schools.

Bihar STET paper 1 was conducted for subjects having Hindi, social science, English, Maths, science, Sanskrit and Urdu subjects and paper 2 for English, maths, zoology, botany, computer science, physical science, science, Maithili and commerce.