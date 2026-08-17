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Home / Education / News / NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET for 3 papers after testing body finds "errors"

NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET for 3 papers after testing body finds "errors"

According to the committee's report, "the three papers had many factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars and garbled book titles"

NTA UGC NET papers retest 2026

NTA UGC NET papers retest 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the re-conduction of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 for the English, Commerce, and Sociology subject papers.
 
The NTA held the UGC NET June 2026 examinations from June 22 to 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

NTA on retest of UGC NET papers

The committee's report says that “the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.”
 
 
According to the official notification, the exam authority will post additional information about the test city, exam location, and admit card separately on the official website.
 
The NTA added, "No additional examination fee will be charged to the candidates of these three subjects for the re-conduct".   

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UGC NET papers retest schedule 2026

According to the official notification stated that the English, Commerce, and Sociology exams will be reconducted as per the given schedule below:
 
·        English: September 9, 2026 (Shift 1) - 9 am to 12 pm
 
·        Commerce: September 9, 2026 (Shift 2) - 3 pm to 6 pm
 
·        Sociology: September 10 2026 (Shift 1) - 9 am to 12 pm.

About the NTA UGC NET papers retest 2026

As per the official document, the committee suggested that, in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination, these 3 papers must be re-held.
 
The official notice stated that the NTA had received various complaints regarding numerous mistakes in the three papers. As a result, the testing agency established a committee to investigate these mistakes.
 
The provisional answer key PDFs for 84 subjects were released by the NTA today. According to the testing agency, the UGC NET 2026 results for these papers will be announced on time.
 
The NTA claimed that the re-conduct of the exam for the three subjects will not delay the allocation of JRF seats or the issuance of e-certificates for these 84 subjects. 
   

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Topics : UGC panel UGC NET UGC

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:49 AM IST