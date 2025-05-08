Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025 out on official website; 83.08% students pass

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025 out on official website; 83.08% students pass

The GSEB has declared the SSC Class 10th results 2025. This year, the board held the exams from Feb 27 to Mar 10, 2025. The pass percentage this year is 83.08 per cent

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on May 8 announced the results for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result 2025. Together with information on the topper's list and marksheet, the GSEB Class 10 SSC 2025 result has been released. The Gujarat board's official website, gseb.org, is where students may view and check the GSEB Class 10 SSC 2025 result. This year's pass percentage is 83.08 per cent.
 
Exams for GSEB SSC Class 10 were administered by the board this year between February 27 and March 10, 2025. Exams were administered from March 11 to March 22, 2024, last year and on May 11, the board released the SSC GSEB Class 10 results. Last year, the overall pass rate was 82.56 per cent. It was an 18 per cent jump from 2023, when the percentage was 64.62 per cent.  

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025: Steps to download 

1. Visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org Click.
2. Press on “SSC Result 2025”.
3. Students need to fill in a six-digit seat number to log in.
4. Press "submit". 
5. The result will be showcased in the window. Download it for later reference.

GSEB 10th class results: How to check via SMS?

To get your GSEB 10th class result for 2025 through SMS, 
 
Open an SMS application and type “SSC<space>SeatNo.”
Then, send it to 56263.
The result will be sent to your same number via SMS.

GSEB 10th class results 2025: District-wise Top Performing:

Gandhinagar – 87.22% (2024)
Banaskantha – 89.29% (2025).
The total number of centres in 2025 was 981.

GSEB HSC 10th class results 2025: About the GSOS students 

1. REGULAR
Total Registered: 15,622
Total Appeared: 14,540
Total Qualified: 3,926
Pass Percentage: 26.97%
2. REPEATERS
Total Registered: 4,303
Total Appeared: 4,013
Total Qualified: 1,121
Pass Percentage: 27.93%. 

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025

1. Repeat Examinees
 
Total Registered: 82,313
Total Appeared: 78,613
Total Qualified: 25,357
Pass Percentage: 32.26%. 
 
2. Regular Examinees
 
Total Registered: 762,485
Total Appeared: 746,892
Total Qualified: 620,532

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Differently-abled students 

Total Differently Abled Examinees- 138
Differently Abled Examinees (under general criteria)- 4165
20% Passing Standard Relaxation Beneficiaries- 1580
Differently Abled Examinees Qualified under 20% Passing Criteria- 535
Malpractice Cases Registered- 12. 

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Language-wise

English Medium Regular Examinees Result- 92.58%
Gujarati Medium Regular Examinees Result- 81.79%
Hindi Medium Regular Examinees Result- 76.47%. 

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Schools’ Result Status

Schools with 100% Result- 1,574
Schools with <30% Result- 201
Schools with 0% Result- 45.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Supplementary exams?

Students can take the supplementary exam in June 2025 if they did not pass the GSEB 10th grade or if they would like to improve their score. Depending on the number of subjects, the examination fee varies: one subject costs ₹150, while more than three subjects cost ₹395.
 
To be eligible to take the GSEB Class 10 SSC exam and advance to Class 11, students must receive at least 33 percent of the possible points, both overall and in each subject. 

GSEB Gujarat Board Key Highlights: 

Overview Details
Exam name Gujarat Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations
Board name Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)
Result name GSEB SSC Class 10th SSC Result
Academic year 2024-25
Official website gsebeservice.com
Result website gseb.org
State Gujarat
Class 10th
Frequency Annual
Exam dates February 27 - March 10, 2025
Exam Shift 10 AM - 01:15 PM
Exam mode Offline, pen-and-paper
Result date and time May 8, 2025 at 8 AM
Result mode Online: Official Website, DigiLocker, WhatsApp  Offline: SMS
Login credentials 6-digit Seat Number
 

 

 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

