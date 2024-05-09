KSEAB Karnataka SSLC results 2024 declared for Class 10th; check details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the class 10th board exam-I results 2024. The candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results through the official websites, i.e., karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The total pass percentage is 73.40. The girls have outperformed boys again leading with a pass percentage of 81.11, which is considerably higher than boys' 65.90 per cent. The year 2024 saw a total of 859967 students appear for KSEAB SSLC exams, out of which 631204 candidates were declared successful.

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams were conducted from March 25 to April 6.

Students can check their results through the official website, i.e., http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in and https://karresults.nic.in. The board has even sent the results to the registered mobile number through SMS, and the same will be displayed in schools today.

Class 10 pass percentage dips by 10.49%





ALSO READ: GSEB HSC 2024: Class 12 results declared on GSEB website at gseb.org This academic year showed a dip of 10.49 per cent in the number of students who passed the exams, as the pass percentage is 73.40 per cent, while last year, the percentage was 83.89 per cent, the lowest since 2020-21.

Anika Bosappa Konnur topped in KSEAB results 2024

Ankita Basappa Konnur topped in the KSEAB class 10 exam-I board results 2024. She studied in Morarji Desai Residential School, Mudhol, Bagalakote district and emerged as a topper with 625/625 marks.

After Ankita Bosappa Konnur, seven students ranked second as all scored equal marks, i.e., 624/625.

Which district topped in the state?

The district Udupi topped the state with a 94 per cent pass percentage, which was in the 14th position last year. This is the Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Uttar Kannada districts.

How to download Karnataka SSLC results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download SSLC results 2024: