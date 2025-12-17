Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Quality higher education vital to India's growth over next 20 years: CEA

Quality higher education vital to India's growth over next 20 years: CEA

He stressed on addressing shortage of teachers urgently through mechanisms such as professors of practice and also improving the quality of education

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said that quality, relevance and adaptability of higher education will play a key role in transforming India's demographic dividend into growth accelerator in next 20 years.

Speaking at the CII Global Higher Education Summit here, he said, states hold the key to the next phase of higher education reform in India.

He stressed on addressing shortage of teachers urgently through mechanisms such as professors of practice and also improving the quality of education.

Other key priorities for states include a shift from control to stewardship, moving from input-based to outcome-based regulation, adopting an entrepreneurial approach in public administration, and financing institutions based on differentiated roles and outcomes.

 

"India is at a demographic and economic inflection point. Over the next two decades, millions of young Indians will enter the working age population. Whether this demographic dividend becomes a growth accelerator or a social strain will depend in large measure on the quality, relevance and adaptability of our higher education system," he said.

Also Read

Delhi NCR air pollution survey

Severe air pollution dents Delhi retail trade, footfall falls: CTI

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami

'No prima facie case made out against ex-CM Palaniswami,' TN govt tells HC

Odisha's Pharma Policy 2025 aims ₹25,000 crore investment by 2030

Odisha unveils Pharma, MedTech Policy 2025, eyes ₹25,000 crore investment

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Don't understand obsession with changing names: Priyanka on 'G RaM G' row

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi chokes under severe smog as AQI touches 498, visibility drops

"The groundwork for the policy has already been laid. The NEP has opened doors. Regulatory thinking is evolving. What is now required is execution, institutional courage and cooperative federalism," he said.

Nageswaran also called for deeper industry engagement in curriculum design, research, and governance.

"Industry can co-design curricula, offer credit-bearing internships, support applied research, share infrastructure, and participate meaningfully in governance," he said, adding that collaboration between government, states, industry, and citizens can help India move from scale to leadership and emerge as a global hub for learning, research and ideas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 714 vacancies, know all details here

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

New higher education regulator won't have funding powers: Pradhan

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 sees massive response with 36 lakh registrations

classroom, class, school

RPSC lecturer posts to remain vacant as candidates fall short of 40% cutoff

Parliament, New Parliament

Bill to set up single higher education commission tabled, sent to JPC

Topics : CEA New education policy National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon