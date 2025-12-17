Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 714 vacancies, know all details here

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 714 vacancies, know all details here

The DSSSB has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) today, Dec 17. Candidates must note that the last date for online application is January 15, 2026

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2026 recruitment announcement for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions has been made public by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). There are 714 open positions. The official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, is where candidates can apply for the vacancies. 
 
The online registration period will begin on December 17, 2025, and end on January 15, 2026. The minimum need is a 10th pass or matriculation, and the age range is approximately 18 to 27 years old. The written exam, document verification, and medical exam will serve as the foundation for the selection process.

Key details of DSSSB MTS vacancy 2025

Total vacancies: 714 posts
 
 
Category-wise breakdown:
 
Unreserved (UR): 302 Posts

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi govt to pay ₹10,000 to workers hit by anti-pollution restrictions

air pollution, Delhi smog

Delhi govt orders hybrid classes up to Class 9, 11 as air pollution worsens

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Govt 'under pressure' on issues of election reform, Vande Mataram: Rahul

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

We set own air standards; global rankings not official, says govt

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt approves reorganisation of 11 revenue districts into 13

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 212 Posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 70 Posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 53 Posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 77 Posts. 

How to apply online for DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. 
Find the Recruitment / Notification section and view the MTS 2026 notification. 
Press on the Apply Online link when the window opens. 
Enter the registration form with personal and educational details. 
Upload scanned documents and a recent photograph. 
Make the payment of the application fee (if applicable). 
Submit the form and take a printout for later reference.

Selection Process of DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026

The DSSSB MTS recruiting 2025's streamlined and open selection process is one of its key characteristics.
 
Single-tier written exam: The primary selection phase will be a single objective-type examination of two hours duration.
 
Exam pattern: The question paper will consist of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for a total of 200 marks.
 
Sections & Marks Distribution: The exam will cover 5 subjects with 40 questions from each, like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension. 
 
Salary Scale: Chosen candidates will be placed in Pay Level-1 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with a salary range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 per month.
 
Error- Before applying, candidates are strongly encouraged to carefully read the official complete notification that is accessible on the DSSSB portal. Error-free applications must be submitted on time, since beyond the final submission date, revisions will not be accepted.

What is DSSSB MTS recruitment?

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) recruits Multi-Tasking Staff, or DSSSB MTS. Class 10 graduates have the chance to work for the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi in a variety of departments. A new hiring cycle for 714 positions has formally started as of December 2025.
 

More From This Section

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

New higher education regulator won't have funding powers: Pradhan

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 sees massive response with 36 lakh registrations

classroom, class, school

RPSC lecturer posts to remain vacant as candidates fall short of 40% cutoff

Parliament, New Parliament

Bill to set up single higher education commission tabled, sent to JPC

Classroom, Class, Students, Student, Class 10 board, Class 10 board, Board Exam

What is Shiksha Adhishthan Bill that proposes to scrap UGC, AICTE?

Topics : indian government Delhi government service sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon