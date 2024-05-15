Business Standard
CMAT 2024: All you need to know about key guidelines about admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the CMAT 2024 exam today in two various slots. CMAT exam timing for each slot is 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on May 15, 2024. This test will happen in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The first examination shift will begin from 9:00 am until 12:00 afternoon. The second examination shift will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm. 
The CMAT-2024 will be held by the NTA as a three-hour entrance exam to assess the applicants' skills across different sections like quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness for admission to the Management Courses in the academic session 2024-25. 
The participating institutes in CMAT-2024 are the institutes that will be accepting the CMAT score. The CMAT score is acknowledged by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges.

CMAT 2024: Exam format and pattern

The CMAT will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode for three hours. The question paper will consist of five segments: quantitative technique and data interpretation, general awareness, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and innovation and entrepreneurship. Every one of the five areas will contain 20 questions, every value 80 marks, adding up to 400 marks. The question paper will be in English. 

CMAT 2024: Items to bring to exam centres

Students are permitted to carry only the following things to the CMAT test centres: 
    • CMAT admit card 2024 with self-declaration, which must be downloaded from the NTA site at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, alongside a printed copy of the hall ticket and undertaking. 
    • A basic transparent ballpoint pen. 
    • An extra photo to be affixed on the attendance sheet. 
    • Student's transparent water bottle. 
    • A valid government-issued photo ID proof. 
    • If a student is diabetic, they might bring sugar tablets or fruits like bananas, apples, or oranges.

How to download the CMAT admit card?

Students should carry their admit cards to get into the exam centres. The people who have not yet downloaded their admit cards can do so from the NTA's official site (exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/) by filling in their application number, password, and security pin. 
Passing the CMAT 2024 will create applicants qualified for admission to management and postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) programs presented by participating universities. Students must carefully observe the NTA's rules to guarantee a smooth exam procedure.

CMAT 2024: Banned Items

Certain items are not permitted within the exam hall:
    • Watches
    • Cell phones
    • Any electronic devices
    • Calculators
    • Earphones
    • Books, notebooks, rough sheets, or any stationary items except for a ballpoint pen
Also, bags and valuables can't be stored at the NTA-CMAT test centres. Students must stay away from wearing garments or accessories containing metal. Those with pacemakers should carry medical proof.

CMAT: Overview

CMAT, or the Common Management Admission Test is a national level entrance test held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India. It is a computer based test that evaluates student's aptitude in different regions, like Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness. 
CMAT is also one of the top national MBA entrance tests for admission to MBA/PGDM programs presented by 1000+ MBA Colleges in India.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

