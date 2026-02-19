SSC GD Constable exam 2026 postponed for 25,487 posts, revised dates soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the examination to fill 25,487 vacancies across CAPFs, SSF, and Assam Rifles. As per SSC guidelines, the city intimation slip for the exam will be out 8 to 10 days before the start of the exams. The examination was earlier scheduled for February 23, 2026.

The official notice states that candidates can obtain the SSC GD Constable 2026 admit card on the Commission's website, ssc.gov.in, two to three days before the rescheduled exam dates. According to the Commission, an updated date will be revealed soon.

SSC on exam postponed dates

“The Computer-Based Examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026, which was scheduled from 23rd February, 2026 onwards in terms of Commission’s Notice HQ-EC033/7/2025-EC dated 02.01.2026, is hereby deferred till further notice. Fresh dates will be announced in due course,” SSC said in an official notice.

ALSO READ: RBI Assistant notification 2026 announced for 650 posts at rbi.org.in “Further, the Slot Selection facility will not be applicable for the above examination. The City Live will be made 8/10 days before commencement of examination, and Admission Certificates for the candidates will be generated 2/3 days ahead of the date of their examination, in accordance with the existing policy of the Commission,” the SSC added.

More about the SSC exam dates postponed to 2026

The commission has confirmed that the exam will not take place on the originally planned dates, but it has not given a specific explanation for the postponement. The commission has stated that there will not be a slot booking option for the SSC GD Constable 2026 exam, in contrast to some previous SSC exams.

Candidates will not be able to select the city, shift, or date of their choice for the exam. Rather, SSC will automatically assign exam cities and shifts to candidates as soon as the updated schedule is made public.

A computer-based test (CBT) encompassing important topics like general awareness, elementary mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning, and English language is part of the selection process. For information on updated exam dates, city notification slips, and admit card releases, candidates should frequently visit the official SSC website.