Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after Grap IV curbs lifted

However, outdoor sports activities and morning assembly will remain suspended for the next one week, the circular added

Coming Soon: Smart schools in 4 BJP states

The Directorate of Education has asked schools to inform parents in advance about the resumption of classes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All government-aided and private schools in the national capital shall resume classes in offline mode from November 20 as GRAP IV has been revoked, an official circular said on Saturday.
The decision has been taken in view of the improving AQI and forecast by the IMD/IITM that there is no indication of any sharp degradation in Delhi's AQI in the near future, a circular by the Directorate of Education said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Classes for all students from pre-school to standard 12 will resume from November 20 onwards, the circular said.
The Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR categorises actions to control pollution into four stages: Stage I -- Poor (AQI 201-300), Stage II -- Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Stage III -- Severe (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV -- Severe Plus (AQI above 450).
However, outdoor sports activities and morning assembly will remain suspended for the next one week, the circular added.
"This is in continuation of order issued on 18/11/2023 vide which winter break w.e.f 9/11/2023 to 18/11/2023 was declared due to Severe plus (AQI>450) air quality prevailing in Delhi at that time," the circular read.
The Directorate of Education has asked schools to inform parents in advance about the resumption of classes.
Schools in Delhi were shut down and a winter break was announced on November 8 amid rising pollution in the city and growing health concerns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi's air quality dips to 394, improves slightly to 'very poor' category

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's AQI 'severe', smog continues to persist over parts of the capital

Indian undergraduates want AI tools training within courses, study finds

NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Round 2023 registration opens today

NEP a template for emerging economies to transform human capital: Pradhan

Lucknow University registration for 128 faculty posts starts today

UGC proposal allows postgraduate students flexibility in selecting courses

Topics : Delhi government Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi schools

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon