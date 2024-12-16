Business Standard
GRAP 3 back in Delhi-NCR: Students up to Class V to opt for hybrid mode

GRAP-3 has again been implemented in Delhi NCR by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Up till Class V, all Delhi-NCR schools will be now be conducted in hybrid mode

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution(Photo: Reuters)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Due to concerns about rising air quality levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has declared that GRAP Stage III will be implemented effective immediately throughout the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
Diesel-powered commercial vehicles would not be allowed to enter Delhi-NCR under GRAP-III, and most importantly, all schools will now shift to a hybrid mode for children up to Class V. With a hybrid class mode, parents and students can select between in-person and online classes based on the availability of home internet and computer infrastructure.
 
The city had an AQI of 366 at 2:30 pm, which is at the higher end of the "very poor" range. Compared to seven days earlier, when it was 233 and categorized as "moderate," this is a significant increase. Additionally, Delhi's AQI was at 211 three days ago.

What are the rules implemented under the GRAP-3 stage?

To combat the declining air quality, a number of limitations have been implemented under this new stage:
 
Delhi has banned the use of light motor vehicles (LMVs) classified as BS III petrol and BS IV diesel.
 
Diesel-run goods carriers registered outside of Delhi with BS IV or lower are not permitted entry into the city.
 
Students up to Class V will attend classes in a hybrid format.
 
An end to construction and demolition projects that produce dust, with the exception of those involving roads, highways, flyovers, railroads, hospitals, and defense. 
 

 

 

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

