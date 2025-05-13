Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / HBSE class 12th result 2025 out: 85.66% pass, view topper list and more

HBSE class 12th result 2025 out: 85.66% pass, view topper list and more

HBSE announced class 12th results at 10:00 am today. Students who appeared for the HBSE Class 12th exams can check and download their results from the official website at bseh.org.in

HBSE class 12th result 2025 out

HBSE class 12th result 2025 out. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results for Class 12 were released on May 13 by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani. The results of the annual HBSE Class 12 exams are now available for download and review on the official website at bseh.org.in. 
 
The Chairman declared that private candidates passed the Senior Secondary (Academic) exam with a 63.21% pass percentage, whereas regular students passed with an 85.66% pass percentage. Students must fill in their date of birth and roll number as shown on their admit card in order to view their marksheet. 

Haryana Board Results 2025: Steps to download HBSE Class 10, 12 results

    • Go to the official website at bseh.org.
 
    • On the home page, press on the results tab.
    • Press on the link to download Class 10 and 12 result link.

Also Read

HBSE 12th Result 2025

HBSE 12th Result 2025 out: Haryana board results declared on offcial sites

Ground water

Punjab seeks HC review of order allowing extra water release to Haryana

Supreme Court

SC asks CEC to examine plea alleging embankment on Yamuna for mining

School

Schools, colleges shut in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, J-K amid Pak tensions

Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court proceedings cannot be recorded without nod, warns Punjab & Haryana HC

    • Fill in the credentials to log in and submit. 
    • View your Class 10 or 12 marks showcased on the screen. 
    • Download and take a printout for later need.  ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th result 2025 out: Results declared on official websites

HBSE Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025: What details are needed to check results?

Students will be able to view their results and download the marksheet using the roll number mentioned on the admit card and date of birth after the results are declared. 

Haryana Board Results 2025: Highlights 

    • In terms of Class 12 results, Charkhi Dadri district performed better than any other district in Haryana. Palwal district, on the other hand, had the lowest pass percentage.
      
    • There were 96,267 male and 87,227 female students for the Board exam. With a pass percentage of 89.41% as opposed to 81.86% for boys, the girls performed better than the boys.  
      
    • With a 94.35% pass percentage this year, the commerce stream outperformed the science and arts streams with 92.20% and 85.31%, respectively.  ALSO READ | CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 out: Check region-wise pass percentage

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: Details mentioned

    • Student name
    • Roll number
    • Registration number
    • District
    • Stream of the student
    • Cumulative grade point average (CGPA)
    • Subjects in which students have appeared/opted for the exams
    • Total marks obtained
    • Category of student
    • Grade
    • Marks secured in practical subjects
    • Marks obtained in theory papers
    • Result status.

HBSE Class 12th result 2025: District-wise analysis

According to a district-wise analysis of the HBSE Class 12 results, Jind district had the highest overall pass percentage, while Nuh district had the lowest. Students in rural areas had somewhat higher pass rates (85.94% and 85.03%, respectively) than their performance in urban areas.

HBSE class 12th result 2025: Gender wise pass percentage

    • Female students passed- 97561 
      
    • Male students passed- 96267. 

HBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Stream wise pass percentage

    • Science: 83.05%
      
    • Arts: 85.31% 
      
    • Commerce: 92.20%. 

HBSE 12th Result 2025: Number of candidates passed

    • Total- 193828 students 
      
    • Number of students passed- 166031 
      
    • Number of students failed- 7900. 

Haryana Board Results 2025: What’s next?

Students' marksheet in various subjects are listed on the HBSE class 12 marksheet. Students need to be aware that the scorecard is only provisional. As a result, students must pick up their original marksheets from their schools.  The student's name, date of birth, roll number, and scores earned in each subject will all be listed on the online scoreboard.
 

More From This Section

CBSE Class 10th result 2025

CBSE Class 10th result 2025 out: Results declared on official websites

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 out: Check region-wise pass percentage

Results, Exam results

CBSE Board Class 12 results 2025 declared: Girls outperform boys by 5.94%

CBSE board exam results 2025

CBSE board exam results 2025 out: Unofficial vs official sites to check

youngsters

Maharashtra board SSC results 2025 announced today at mahahsscboard.in

Topics : Haryana Board results Class 12 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon