Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 12:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2025: Registration begins from January 7

IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2025: Registration begins from January 7

Candidates who want to apply for the position can do it via the official website of IAF Agniveervayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. According to the timetable, the registration will start on January 7

Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force. Photo credit: PIB

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IAF Agniveervayu 2025 notification has been made public by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The date of the registration starts from January 7, 2025. The announcement states that the application form must be submitted by January 27, 2025, at 11 PM. 
 
Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the official website. Interested candidates might review the crucial recruitment information provided below.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

1. To register and submit their applications, candidates can go to agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the official recruitment website.
 
2. The online portal will guide candidates through the steps, such as paying the application cost and uploading the necessary files.
 
 
3. A non-refundable examination fee of Rs. 250 must be paid by candidates. Debit cards, credit cards, or net banking can all be used to make payments online.

Also Read

Indian Air Force, Agniveer Vayu trainees,

IAF squadron shortage being addressed by multi-pronged approach: Parl panel

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

Air Chief Marshal urges flight cadets to uphold ethos, honour of IAF

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Govt clears Rs 22,000 crore for Su-30 fighter jets, 100 K-9 howitzers

Indian hypersonic missile test

India's 2024 missile breakthroughs: Game-changing tech boosts defence might

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

After Israeli missile, IAF's 'super' Sukhoi-30 to get another major upgrade

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

1. Age limit- Candidates must be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008, in order to be eligible. Candidates must not be older than 21 at the time of enrolment.
 
2. Marital Status- Only single people are welcome to apply for the Agniveer position. Additionally, female candidates must agree not to get pregnant during the four year engagement period.
 
3. Educational Qualification
 
(A) Science Subjects– Candidates must have passed the Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent exam in English, physics, and mathematics from Central, State, and UT-recognized education boards with at least 50% in English and 50% in aggregate.
 
(B) Passed from Central, State, and UT-approved Polytechnic institutions with a three-year diploma in engineering (mechanical, electrical, electronics, automobile, computer science, instrumentation technology, or information technology) with 50% marks in overall and 50% in English (or Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the diploma course).
 
(C) Passed two year vocational course with non-vocational subjects, such as mathematics and physics, from central, state, and UT-recognized education boards with 50% overall and 50% in English (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the Vocational Course).
 
(D) For Non-Science Subjects- Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent exams in any stream/subjects from Education Boards by Central, State and UT with at least 50% marks in total and 50% marks in English.
 
(E) Completed two years of vocational courses from Central, State, and UT-recognized education boards with at least a 50% marks in total and 50 marks in a Vocational Course in English (or Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a Vocational Course topic).
 
4. Mandatory Medical Standards (Height)
 
(i) The minimum height required for male candidates is 152 cm.
 
(ii) The minimum height required for female candidates is 152 cm. A minimum height of 147 cm will be accepted for applicants from Uttarakhand's mountainous or northeastern districts. The minimal height requirement for candidates from Lakshadweep is 150 cm.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Selection process

1. Depending on their selected subjects (science or other), candidates will take an online test.
 
2. Applicants who clear the written exam must undergo a physical fitness examination.
 
3. In order to make sure they fulfil the IAF's health requirements, shortlisted candidates will undergo a medical examination.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Exam Fee

When registering for the online exam, candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs 550 + GST. Debit cards, credit cards, or Internet banking via the payment gateway can all be used to make the payment. It is recommended that candidates adhere to the guidelines specified on the payment gateway.
 

More From This Section

IIM, Calcutta

CAT 2024: Results announced at official website; check where to download

Delhi University, DU

DU to introduce one-year PG course from 2026, proposal to be discussed soon

IIM Calcutta, IIM C,

IIM CAT Result 2024: Results may be out soon, final answer key released

MP Board 2025

MP Board 2025: Time table for class 5 and class 8 out at official website

Delhi University

DU Recruitment 2024: Registration opens for 137 non-teaching positions

Topics : Indian Air Force IAF air strike IAF aircraft Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon