ICAI releases CA 2027 Foundation, Intermediate exam dates from January 2
ICAI has issued the full Jan 2027 CA exam schedule for Foundation and Intermediate nationwide and 3 overseas cities. The notification sets with no change to the timetable for public holidays
Princess Sonika New Delhi
Listen to This Article
CA 2027 Exam Date: The January 2027 ICAI CA exam schedule, which includes the Foundation and Intermediate courses, has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The exams will be administered in 3 global locations as well as throughout India. Examinees can now review the entire timetable and schedule their preparation based on the dates of each paper
Additionally, candidates will have 15 minutes of pre-exam reading time between 13:45 and 14:00. ICAI has also revealed the exam schedules and durations for the different papers. Candidates should carefully go over the schedule and adjust their revision plan as needed.
How to check the ICAI CA exam schedule 2027?
· Visit the official website at ICAI at www.icai.org.
· Click on the Important Announcements segment on the homepage.
· Search for the link titled Schedule of Intermediate & Foundation Examinations, January 2027.
Also Read
· Click and download the PDF file to view the complete paper-wise dates and timings.
· Save it for later reference.
ICAI CA Exam Dates 2027
The CA Intermediate January 2027 examination will be scheduled in two groups. Group 1 papers are held for January 2, January 4 and January 6, 2027. Group 2 examinations will be conducted on January 8, January 10 and January 12, 2027. All CA Intermediate papers will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, with a duration of 3 hours.
The CA Foundation January 2027 exams will be conducted on January 3, January 5, January 7 and January 9, 2027. Foundation Papers 1 and 2 will be scheduled for 3 hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Papers 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM and will have a duration of 2 hours.
ICAI CA January 2027 Exam Timings
Depending on how long the Foundation and Intermediate papers are, ICAI has set varied deadlines. For the Intermediate course, all papers will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. While Papers 3 and 4 will take place from 2 to 4 PM, Foundation Papers 1 and 2 will take place at the same time.
Candidates will have 15 minutes to read the relevant papers in advance between 1:45 and 2:00 PM. However, ICAI has made it clear that Foundation Papers 3 and 4 will not be given any prior reading time.
More about the ICAI CA 2027 exams
ICAI has made it clear that if any of the planned dates are later designated public holidays by the Central government, a state government, or local authorities, the exam schedule will not change. The ICAI notice states that all of India's examination cities would host the January 2027 exams. Delhi/New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and other cities are on the list. 3 international locations—Bahrain, Dubai, and Kathmandu—will also host the exams. These centers' exam start times will be changed to align with the 2 pm IST start time.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 10:36 AM IST