ICAI releases CA 2027 Foundation, Intermediate exam dates from January 2

CA 2027 Exam Date: The January 2027 ICAI CA exam schedule, which includes the Foundation and Intermediate courses, has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The exams will be administered in 3 global locations as well as throughout India. Examinees can now review the entire timetable and schedule their preparation based on the dates of each paper

Additionally, candidates will have 15 minutes of pre-exam reading time between 13:45 and 14:00. ICAI has also revealed the exam schedules and durations for the different papers. Candidates should carefully go over the schedule and adjust their revision plan as needed.

How to check the ICAI CA exam schedule 2027?

· Visit the official website at ICAI at www.icai.org.

· Click on the Important Announcements segment on the homepage.

· Search for the link titled Schedule of Intermediate & Foundation Examinations, January 2027.

· Click and download the PDF file to view the complete paper-wise dates and timings.

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ICAI CA Exam Dates 2027

The CA Intermediate January 2027 examination will be scheduled in two groups. Group 1 papers are held for January 2, January 4 and January 6, 2027. Group 2 examinations will be conducted on January 8, January 10 and January 12, 2027. All CA Intermediate papers will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, with a duration of 3 hours.

The CA Foundation January 2027 exams will be conducted on January 3, January 5, January 7 and January 9, 2027. Foundation Papers 1 and 2 will be scheduled for 3 hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Papers 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM and will have a duration of 2 hours.

ICAI CA January 2027 Exam Timings

Depending on how long the Foundation and Intermediate papers are, ICAI has set varied deadlines. For the Intermediate course, all papers will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. While Papers 3 and 4 will take place from 2 to 4 PM, Foundation Papers 1 and 2 will take place at the same time.

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