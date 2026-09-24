CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Timetable for Class 10, 12 expected soon, know more

The tentative CBSE Date Sheet 2027 for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be formally released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

The 2026–2027 academic session board exams are anticipated to be taken by more than 45 lakh students in India and abroad.

Beginning in February 2027, the board administers theory exams on paper. Early access to the comprehensive subject-by-subject schedule enables students in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams to efficiently plan their revision schedules.

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027?

· Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

· On the CBSE homepage, find the circular titled "CBSE Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12".

· Click on the relevant link to access the Class 10 and 12 date sheet.

· The date sheet PDF will be displayed on the screen.

· Check and download the date sheet and take a printout for later use.

Details Mentioned on CBSE Date Sheet 2027

· Exam Dates & Days of the week

· Exact Subject Names & Subject Codes

· Shift Timings and Duration of each paper (e.g., 3-hour vs. 2-hour papers)

· Subject-wise gap days for revision

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule · Important Board Exam Guidelines & Instructions.

What after the CBSE Date Sheet 2027?

Candidates should move into their last stage of preparation after the official schedule is made public. Prepare project work, viva questions, and practical files for internal and external assessment. After hall tickets are issued, pick up your official, stamped admit card from your school's administration.