ICSE, ISC board exams 2026 cancelled in UAE due to security concerns

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams across all streams in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision was taken amid persistent tensions in the Middle East and rising security concerns in the region.

To ensure the security of students and employees, the decision followed discussions with relevant authorities and diplomatic representatives. Media sources state that CISCE extensively examined the security situation before taking this action.

UAE on ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2026

According to many sources, CISCE sent a circular to schools stating that the decision was made following discussions with the Indian Consulate General in Dubai and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai.

The ICSE and ISC board exams were previously only rescheduled from March 2 to April 6 for all UAE centres. However, the council decided to entirely cancel the ICSE and ISC exams after re-evaluating the circumstances.

Alternative evaluation method for ICSE & ISC Board Result 2026?

Since the ICSE and ISC board exams were cancelled rather than rescheduled, CISCE is anticipated to implement a different method for student evaluation. Experts speculate that CISCE may employ an approach similar to that used during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the council has not yet formally disclosed the assessment procedure.