JEE Advanced 2026: Exam to be held on May 17, registration from April 23

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam to be held on May 17, registration from April 23

JEE 2026: IIT Roorkee released the registration window and exam date timetable for JEE Advanced 2026. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in from April 23, 2026, till May 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date Time: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has released the registration schedule and examination details for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026. According to the announcement, the registration window for foreign nationals will open on April 6, while Indian candidates will be able to apply from April 23. 
 
The application process will remain open until May 2, and eligible candidates can complete their registration through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 exam: dates

You can download the admit card between May 11, 2026, and May 17, 2026. The online registration period will begin on April 23, 2026, and end on May 2, 2026. The JEE Advanced exam registration period for Foreign National Candidates (OCI) will begin on April 6, 2026, and end on May 2, 2026.
 
 
To be qualified for the merit list, students must appear for both papers of the exam, which is set for May 17, 2026. Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 to 5:50 p.m., after Paper 1, which will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility

A candidate is allowed a total of two attempts at the JEE Advanced. Attempts must be made in two consecutive years. To be eligible, candidates should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026.

Mathematics, chemistry, and physics are mandatory subjects. JEE Advanced is not open to candidates who have already been accepted to any IIT.

IIT JEE Advanced exams 2026 Registration Process (Step-by-Step guide)

·        Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in and log in using your JEE Main 2026 Application Number and password.
 
·        Enter the basic details (name, DOB, etc.), which are fetched from the JEE Main database. You should give additional details such as:
 
·        Preferred exam cities (select up to 8 choices).
 
·        Fill in your preferred language for the question paper, like English or Hindi.
 
·        Upload scanned PDF copies (50 KB to 300 KB) of required documents such as Class X certificate or Birth Certificate (for age proof), Class XII certificate (if available; optional for 2026 appearing students), Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS) if applicable and PwD certificate (if applicable).
 
·        Make the payment through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, or UPI.
 
·        Save and print the Registration Confirmation Page for later use.

IIT JEE Advanced exams 2026 Registration Fees

·        Indian Female Candidates (All categories) - ₹ 1,600
 
·        Indian SC, ST, and PwD Candidates- ₹ 1,600
 
·        Indian General & OBC-NCL Candidates- ₹ 3,200
 
·        Foreign Nationals (SAARC Countries) - USD 100
 
·        Foreign Nationals (Non-SAARC Countries) - USD 200.

More about the IIT JEE Advanced exams 2026

Students must pass the JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (BE or B.Tech) and rank in the top 2,50,000 successful candidates, regardless of category, to sit for the JEE Advanced. Only the best candidates move on to the next round thanks to the competitive selection process.
 
JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres nationwide. The question paper will be in both English and Hindi, making the exam available to a broader range of students.
 
Make sure all information and supporting documentation are right before submitting JEE Advanced applications, as there is no correction window after the final submission.
 

IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced IIT JEE-Advanced IIT JEE

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

