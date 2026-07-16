NTA declares NEET-UG 2026 results; 11.21 lakh candidates qualify

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 late on Thursday, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women, according to the agency.

Nineteen candidates scored above 700 marks, while 138 candidates scored above 690. The examination was held in 13 languages. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of qualified candidates, at more than 1.7 lakh, while candidates from all 36 states and Union Territories qualified.

Among categories, 5.12 lakh candidates from the Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) qualified, followed by 2.91 lakh from the general category, 1.59 lakh Scheduled Caste candidates, 95,026 from the Economically Weaker Sections category and 63,716 Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The NTA said it declared the results in time to keep the medical admissions and counselling schedule on track. Counselling for the All India Quota will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee, while state authorities will handle state quota admissions.

The results come after this year's NEET-UG was conducted under heightened scrutiny following the cancellation of the original May 3 examination over allegations of a question paper leak. The examination was re-conducted on June 21 under enhanced security measures, including a longer test duration, tighter centre-level protocols and increased surveillance. The NTA released the final answer key on Thursday before announcing the results later in the day.

Compared with last year, both the number of candidates appearing and qualifying declined. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG 2026, compared with 22.09 lakh in 2025, while the number of qualified candidates fell to 11.21 lakh from 12.37 lakh.

Women accounted for more than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates and recorded a higher qualification rate than men, with 56.8 per cent of female candidates who appeared clearing the examination, compared with 55.1 per cent of male candidates.