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Home / Education / News / IELTS to go fully computer-based in India from September: IDP Education

IELTS to go fully computer-based in India from September: IDP Education

Paper-based IELTS will end in India after three final tests in July and August, while candidates will be offered two computer-based formats from September

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The move comes amid a broader global shift towards computer-based testing | Image: Pexels

Auhona Mukherjee
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) will move to a fully computer-based format in India from September 2026, bringing an end to the paper-based version of one of the world’s most widely used English-language proficiency tests for higher education, employment and migration, IDP Education, the sole administrator of IELTS in India and a co-owner of the test, said on Thursday.
 
Candidates who prefer the paper-based format will be able to register for the final three test dates scheduled in July and August, after which the option will no longer be available in the country.
 
“As part of this transition, IELTS on Paper will be available in India until the end of August 2026. Candidates who prefer the paper-based test format can register for the final three available IELTS on Paper test dates scheduled on 25 July, 6 August and 22 August 2026,” IDP said.
 
 
From September onwards, candidates will be able to choose between two computer-based formats. In the standard IELTS on Computer test, the Listening, Reading and Writing sections will be completed on a computer, while the Speaking test will continue to be conducted face-to-face with a certified IELTS examiner.
 
IDP will also offer a hybrid option called IELTS on Computer (Writing on Paper), under which candidates will take the Listening and Reading sections on a computer but complete the Writing section by hand. The Speaking component will continue to be conducted in person in both formats.

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According to the organisation, the transition is intended to provide greater flexibility to candidates through more frequent test dates, quicker result processing and computer-enabled features such as an on-screen timer, easier navigation between questions and the ability to edit responses during the Writing section. The Listening test will continue to be delivered through headphones.
 
The move comes amid a broader global shift towards computer-based testing, with countries such as Canada, Spain and Cambodia already making digital delivery the default for IELTS, while Japan is also phasing out the paper-based format. In India, too, testing agencies have increasingly expanded computer-based examinations to improve logistics, increase testing capacity and shorten result timelines.
 
IDP said the move would not alter the structure or assessment of the examination. The question pattern, level of difficulty and scoring criteria will remain the same as those of the paper-based test, it said.
 
“Candidates can benefit from faster results, greater availability of test dates, and computer-enabled features such as an on-screen timer, easy navigation across questions, and a digital interface designed to support their test journey,” IDP added.
 
IELTS is widely taken by students seeking admission to overseas universities, professionals applying for jobs abroad and individuals pursuing migration opportunities. The test is recognised by more than 12,000 organisations globally, including universities, employers, professional bodies and immigration authorities. According to IDP, more than 3.5 million IELTS tests were booked globally last year.
 
The company said the transition reflected growing demand for digital testing while retaining the face-to-face Speaking assessment, a feature that continues across all IELTS formats. IDP Education is a co-owner of IELTS alongside the British Council and Cambridge Assessment English.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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