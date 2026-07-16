Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / DU's first UG seat allocation releasing today at 5 pm, check full schedule

DU's first UG seat allocation releasing today at 5 pm, check full schedule

DU is set to release the first seat allocation list for UG courses today, July 16, starting at 5 pm. The merit list will be out on the respective college websites and the CSAS website

DU first UG seat allocation result 2026

DU First UG Seat Allocation Result 2026 Today: Check Delhi University First Cutoff List at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DU's first UG seat allocation time: The University of Delhi (DU) will publish the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round 1 seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions today, July 16, at 5 pm.
 
Candidates can verify their assigned college and program using the official admission portal, ugadmission.uod.ac.in, after completing the CSAS registration and preference-filling process.
 
For almost two lakh applicants, the DU UG Admission 2026 procedure will begin with the release of marks. Candidates must accept their assigned seats, finish document verification, and pay the admission fee by the deadlines.

DU 2026 admission dates after allocation

Once the first allocation list is declared, candidates must finish every step of the admission method within the provided timeline. The seat acceptance window will stay open from July 16 to July 18, up to 11:59 pm.
 
 
The college-level verification of documents will occur from July 16 to July 20, up to 4:59 pm. The deadline to make the payment of the admission fee is July 21, up to 11:59 pm.

Also Read

AIBE 21 BCI XXI exam result 2026

AIBE 21 result 2026: BCI XXI exam result likely to be out today on website

ICSI CSEET June 2026 session result

ICSI CSEET June 2026 session result today, check steps to apply and more

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 to be out today at 1 pm

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling

WBJEE 2026 Seat Allocation Round 2 registration begins; key details here

Delhi University

Over 273,000 candidates register for DU undergraduate admissions

Steps to download the DU UG admissions 2026

·        Go to the official DU UG Admission Portal.
 
·        Press on Candidate Login.
 
·        Fill in your CUET UG 2026 Application Number and password.
 
·        Finish the security captcha.
 
·        Click Login and open the First Round Allotment Status link.
 
·        Download and save the allotment details for later use. 

Steps after DU CSAS Seat Allotment 2026

1. Accept the Seat
 
On their dashboard, students need to click the "Accept" option. The deadline for completing this is July 16–18, 2026. A student will lose their seat and be unable to compete in the next rounds if they refuse to accept it.
 
2. College Verification
 
The particular college will verify the online paperwork and eligibility following acceptance. By July 20, 2026, the college administration will either accept or reject the application.
 
3. Payment of Fees
 
Once the college approves the application, a fee payment link will display. Students should pay the admission fees online before 11:59 PM on July 21, 2026.
 
4. Upgrade or Freeze
 
After paying the fee, students can choose to "Freeze" their seat if they are completely satisfied. If they want a better college or course from their preference list, they can also select the "Upgrade" option. The window to change higher preferences will end on July 21, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

About DU UG admissions 2026

Over 2.73 lakh applicants have registered for admission to DU's undergraduate program for the 2026 session, which is an excellent response. 2,18,284 students completed their registration out of all candidates.  This comprises 97,775 male candidates and 1,20,509 female candidates. The university offers about 73 academic programs and about 71,600 UG seats in 67 colleges. On July 28, academic classes will start.
 

More From This Section

UPSSSC OTR 2026

UPSSSC 2026 One-Time Registration (OTR) begins today to ease PET process

MCQ, entrance exam, test

IELTS to go fully computer-based in India from September: IDP Education

RBI Grade B 2026 admit card for Phase 2 out

RBI Grade B 2026 admit card for Phase 2 released online; how to download

Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (TE and SCERT) in Bhubaneswar

Ex-SCERT chief held in Odisha textbook case; Crime Branch pegs ₹175 cr loss

CBSE says 'No Board Exam' for Class 9 third language

CBSE R3 framework explained: No Board exam for Class 9 third language

Topics : Delhi University DU admission exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Piramal Finance Q1 ResultStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayCost Inflation Index for FY27ICICI Bank Q1 PreviewSBI Funds Management IPO Last DayUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results