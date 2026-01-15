JEECUP 2026 registration begins today for UP Polytechnic; exams from May 15

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced that the UP Polytechnic 2026 registration process will begin today, January 15, 2026. The officials will activate the JEECUP registration link on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates can apply online for admission to diploma programs in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and other polytechnic programs in Uttar Pradesh after the registration link is activated.

UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration: Important dates

· UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2026 registration begins: January 15, 2026

· JEECUP registration link activated: January 15, 2026

· Deadline to send JEECUP application form: April 30, 2026

· UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2026 exam dates: May 15 to May 22, 2026.

How to apply for UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration?

Step 1: Visit the JEECUP website

Step 2: Select "New Registration."

Step 3: Fill in your essential information to create your login credentials.

Step 4: Fill in your academic, personal, and communication information.

Step 5: Add a scanned copy of your signature and photo.

Step 6: Make the payment for the online application fees.

Step 7: Fill out the form, then download the confirmation page.

Fees of UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration

· General/OBC candidates: ₹300

· SC/ST candidates: ₹200.

Modes of payment accepted:

· Net Banking

· Credit Card

· Debit Card

· UPI

· E-Challan.

What is the exam pattern of the UP Polytechnic 2026?

The JEECUP 2026 entrance exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on a computer-based examination (CBT). For each correct answer, four points will be marked.

The fact that there will be "no negative" marking on the test is a significant feature for this session, allowing candidates to confidently and methodically approach each question. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English.

It is advised that prospective students only check the official JEECUP website for all notifications and avoid using any third-party sources. It is recommended to start the application procedure early to avoid last-minute technical problems or server congestion close to the April 30 deadline.

What is JEECUP?

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh administers JEECUP, commonly referred to as the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE (P), a state-level entrance exam.

For students looking to enrol in several diploma programs in engineering, technology, and pharmacy at government, aided, and private polytechnic institutes throughout Uttar Pradesh, it is the main entry point.