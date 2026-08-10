Monday, August 10, 2026 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWhatsApp down?Q1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOHitachi Energy sharesGold and Silver PriceSBI Share Price
Home / Industry / News / Mahindra Group steps up focus on real estate, hospitality for growth

Mahindra Group steps up focus on real estate, hospitality for growth

The group stated that over the last five years, it has seen significant momentum across all its businesses, with its 'growth gems' being an important pillar of this growth

Anish Shah

Mahindra Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anish Shah (Photo: PTI)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Group on Monday announced a dedicated strategic focus on its real estate and hospitality businesses, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, identified as "growth gems" by the group.
 
The group stated that over the last five years, it has seen significant momentum across all its businesses, with its "growth gems" being an important pillar of this growth. Several of these businesses have surpassed the 5X growth expectation over this period and are well positioned to achieve further growth, the group noted.
 
Anish Shah, group chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Mahindra Group, said: "Both Holidays and Lifespaces businesses have tremendous potential. As we move into the next phase of growth, we have been evaluating how to harness the synergies between them to further strengthen the growth trajectory. In this context, we are pleased to announce a dedicated strategic focus on Holidays and Lifespaces sectors aimed at accelerating growth and realising operational synergies across these identified growth gems."
   
"Our real estate business, Mahindra Lifespaces, has been one of our standout growth gems," the group noted.
 
Since FY20, Mahindra Lifespaces' residential pre-sales have grown 5X from ₹700 crore to ₹3,500 crore. In the last three years, the business has grown its gross development value (GDV) from ₹8,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore, which sets it up to achieve 14X pre-sales growth in this decade.

Also Read

Mahindra Group

Mahindra Group announces Amit Sinha CEO of Holidays and Lifespaces sector

Mumbai skyline

Birla Estates buys ₹159 crore worth of FSI for Khar redevelopment project

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Signature Global eyes low-rise, large-format projects beyond NCR market

real estate, residential buildings

Signature Global awards ₹920 cr construction contracts for Gurugram project

Rupee

Loan book to cross ₹2 trn milestone in FY27 on firm demand: Hudco CMD

 
Mahindra Lifespaces' industrial segment has also delivered strong performance during this period, progressing from losses to a profit of ₹300 crore in the last fiscal year, the group stated.
 
During the same period, Mahindra's hospitality business, Mahindra Holidays, has also made significant progress. With over 3 lakh vacation ownership members, the business is a leader in this space and has added over 1,700 rooms, the group noted.
 
"The business is expanding from vacation ownership into leisure hospitality, with the aspiration of becoming India's leading hospitality player. We recently launched Mahindra Signature Resorts, which is our entry into luxury hospitality," Mahindra said.
 
As part of the restructuring, Amit Sinha, currently MD and CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, will be appointed CEO-Holidays and Lifespaces sector from a future date to be determined. He will take up the role after a new CEO is appointed at Mahindra Lifespaces.
 
The leadership and reporting structures for the businesses will be aligned as part of the implementation of the new sector structure, the group said. 

More From This Section

China higher education reforms, AI skills, India higher education, future workforce, labour market demand

How China is redesigning higher education, and should India follow?

Suyash Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, GalaxEye

GalaxEye acquires Bengaluru-based spacecraft engineering firm StarOps

DLF stock, DLF Q2 results, DLF Mumbai project, DLF sales growth, real estate India, DLF share price, DLF Dahlias Gurugram, DLF pre-sales FY26, real estate stocks, DLF brokerage rating

DLF sells penthouse for ₹271 crore in luxury housing project in Gurugram

Indian Parliament sittings decline, Lok Sabha bills passed data, constitutional amendment bills India, parliamentary efficiency India, legislative productivity Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi parliament remarks, opposition role parliament India, bills passe

Govt may propose Tribunal Reforms Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha on Mondaypremium

mining sector, mines

Govt may seek to tighten grip over mineral-bearing land with MMDR Billpremium

Topics : Mahindra Mahindra Group Real Estate Real Estate News Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST