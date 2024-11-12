Business Standard
NITTT 2024: September results announced at official website; details here

The National Testing Agency has announced the results of the September 2024 National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam on its official website at nittt.nta.ac.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

The results of the September 2024 National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) examination have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results are available for download on the official website at nittt.nta.ac.in, for qualified candidates.
Of the 17,765 applicants who registered for the test, 16,646 showed up to take the test. The test was administered in 8 sessions via remote proctoring through the internet. The exam took place on September 14, 15, 28 and 29. 

NITTT September 2024: How to check the results? 

Step 1: Go to the official website at nittt.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Choose the NITTT September Exam Result 2024 link from the homepage.
 
Step 3: Find the required information on a new page.
Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will showcase your result.
Step 6: Download the page for your records and review the results.
Step 7: For future use, print a physical copy. 

NITTT September 2024: Insights

    • Orientation Towards Technical Education and Curriculum Aspects: 1970 registered, 1813 appeared      
    • Professional Ethics and Sustainability: 2117 registered 1989 appeared      
    • Creative Problem Solving, Innovation and Meaningful R&D: 2428 registered, 2299 appeared      
    • Communication Skills, Modes and Knowledge Dissemination: 1981 registered, 1856 appeared      
    • Instructional Planning and Delivery: 2382 registered, 2223 appeared      
    • Technology Enabled Learning and LifeLong Self Learning: 2218 registered, 2029 appeared      
    • Student Assessment and Evaluation: 2343 registered, 2215 appeared. 

About the NITTT

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) launched the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) program to train the teachers employed by technical schools that have received AICTE approval.
An induction teacher must complete 8 modules of online training as part of the initial training process. After a month of industry training and mentor-based instruction, stage 1 training is delivered online using the SWAYAM platform via the NITTT portal. The coordinating Institute for the training program's implementation is NITTTR Chennai.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

