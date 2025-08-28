Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Number of school teachers crossed 10 mn for first time in 2024-25: Govt

Number of school teachers crossed 10 mn for first time in 2024-25: Govt

The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus is a data aggregation platform maintained by the education ministry to collate school education data from across the country

The academic year 202425 has demonstrated a positive trend in student retention across all educational levels -- foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

For the first time in any academic year, the total number of school teachers across the country crossed the ten million mark during 202425, the Ministry of Education's UDISE data showed.

The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus is a data aggregation platform maintained by the education ministry to collate school education data from across the country.

"The increase in teacher numbers is a critical step toward improving student-teacher ratios, ensuring quality education, and addressing regional disparities in teacher availability. The numbers are steadily increasing since 2022-23 and the reporting year.

"There is a rise of 6.7 pc number of teachers during the reporting year as compared to 2022-23," the report said.

 

According to UDISE Plus, the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) at the foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary levels is now reported as 10, 13, 17 and 21 respectively, all significantly improved ratios compared to the National Education Policy's (NEP's) recommended ratio of 1:30.

"This improved PTR facilitates more individualized attention and stronger interaction between teachers and students, contributing to enhanced learning experiences and better academic outcomes," the report said.

The academic year 202425 has seen a notable reduction in dropout rates across the preparatory, middle and secondary levels as compared to the last two years, namely, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

At the preparatory stage, the rate declined from 3.7 pc to 2.3 per cent, at the middle stage from 5.2 per cent to 3.5 per cent and at the secondary stage from 10.9 per cent to 8.2 per cent in comparison with the previous year.

"This downward trend highlights improved student retention and reflects the success of initiatives aimed at keeping children engaged in their education. The consistent decrease across all levels suggests that schools are becoming more supportive and responsive to students' needs, helping to reduce early departures from the system," the report noted.

The academic year 202425 has demonstrated a positive trend in student retention across all educational levels -- foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary. Retention rates have improved significantly compared to the previous year, increasing from 98.0 per cent to 98.9 per cent at the foundational level, 85.4 per cent to 92.4 per cent at the preparatory level, 78.0 to 82.8 per cent at the middle level, and 45.6 per cent to 47.2 per cent at the secondary level.

"One of the key contributing factors to this improvement, particularly at the Secondary level, is the increase in the number of schools offering secondary education. This expansion has enhanced accessibility and encouraged continued enrolment.

"Overall, the rising retention rates are a strong indicator of progress in the education system and reflect the impact of targeted interventions," the report said.

UDISE plus Indian schooling system has reported characteristics of zero enrolment, as well as the single teacher schools.

"Due to the conscious and meaningful governmental interventions there has been consistent decline in the number of zero enrolment schools as also in the single teacher schools. The UDISE + findings are instrumental in strategising and rationalising the allocation of teachers appropriately in the schools balancing the judicious PTR.

"As may be seen from statement that single teacher schools have reduced by around 6 pc in the reporting year in comparison with the previous year. Similarly, the number of schools having zero enrolment witnessed a whopping decline of around 38 pc," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

