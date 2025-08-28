Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RRB NTPC result date 2025: CBT 1 results will not be released this week

RRB NTPC result date 2025: CBT 1 results will not be released this week

A Railway official confirmed that the RRB NTPC CBT 1 results will not be released today. He said that the results are likely in another 2-3 weeks. The exam was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025 Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will not declare the NTPC CBT 1 results 2025 this week. A senior Railway official confirmed that the NTPC results announcement will take two to three weeks. “We were trying to publish the results by the end of this month; however, we will take more time. The RRB NTPC candidates can expect the results in another 2-3 weeks,” said the officer.
 
When the results of the first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level positions are available, candidates can view and download them on the regional RRBs' official website. Notably, the board invited candidates to raise their objections till July 6, 2025, and on July 1st, it released the RRB NTPC provisional answer key. The dates of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 were June 5–24, 2025. 
 

RRB NTPC Results 2025: How to check?

Visit the official website of RRB.
Press on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will display where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Press on submit, and your result will be showcased.
View the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. 

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Marking scheme

One mark was given for each of the 100 questions. Additionally, the exam has negative marking, with each wrong response costing one-third mark. Along with the results, RRBs are also anticipated to make the scorecard and cut-off information public.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Post-wise vacancy details for graduate-level

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1736 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3144 vacancies
Account Assistant cum Typist: 1507 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies. 

What is RRB NTPC?

RRB NTPC stands for Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories. The Railway Recruitment Boards administer this competitive exam to select qualified applicants for a range of non-technical government positions within the Indian Railways. These posts serve many zones and production units and include both undergraduate and graduate-level roles.

RRB NTPC 2025: Selection process

First Stage- General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and Mathematics are all covered in the first stage of the CBT (CBT 1) screening exam.
Second Stage CBT (CBT 2)- Candidates who pass the first round of CBT are shortlisted for the second step, which is a more elaborate test. 
Skill Test- Depending on the position, applicants might have to take the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) or the Typing Skill Test (TST). For instance, the position of Station Master requires a CBAT.
Document- Verification of documents and a medical examination are the last steps for applicants who have passed all earlier exams.
 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

