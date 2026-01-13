Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Over 3,500 EWS applicants not admitted to Delhi schools in 2025-26: Govt

Over 3,500 EWS applicants not admitted to Delhi schools in 2025-26: Govt

The DoE document also said the department earlier did not maintain school-wise data on expenditure incurred by private unaided schools on tuition fees, uniforms and free stationery for EWS students

student school education

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 3,500 applicants under the Economically Weaker Sections category could not be admitted to Delhi schools in the 2025-26 academic year, largely due to factors such as parents declining seats because of distance from schools and non-completion of documentation, according to official data.

The data from the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated that 29,706 EWS students were admitted in 2025-26 against 33,212 applications, while 3,506 cases of non-admission were recorded. In the preceding academic year, 202425, 26,197 students secured admission out of 28,799 applicants, with 2,603 students not admitted, the data revealed.

The department said that non-admission in several cases occurred as parents declined allotted seats due to long commuting distance, children were already enrolled in other schools, or required documents were not submitted within the stipulated time.

 

Some applicants were absent during regional-level document verification or could not produce valid certificates, leading to rejection, it said.

"Around 331 complaints relating to EWS admissions were received in 2025-26, marking a decline from 553 complaints in 2024-25. The reduction was attributed to improvements in the admission process and a more streamlined grievance redressal system," it stated.

Also Read

Delhi Winter, Cold, Winter

Cold wave persists in Delhi for third day; IMD issues orange alert

SC, Supreme Court

SC directs govt to frame rules to implement 25% EWS quota under RTE Act

Nayab Saini

Haryana govt asks to avoid use of 'Harijan', 'Girijan' in official comms

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

No advance payment under 'Ladki Bahin' scheme after SEC stand: Fadnavis

India china

India, China work to restore military trust amid push for border stability

"Only one complaint remains pending with the department, while 267 complaints have been resolved. Another 63 cases related to EWS admissions are currently pending before the Delhi High Court," the Delhi government said in a written reply to the question asked in the recent assembly session.

In the last two academic years, 37 EWS students were transferred from private schools to government schools after failing their examinations, the document said and added that nine students were removed in 2023-24 and 28 in 2024-25, with all such cases reported from the north-west and north zones.

The DoE document also said the department earlier did not maintain school-wise data on expenditure incurred by private unaided schools on tuition fees, uniforms and free stationery for EWS students.

It added that the information is now being collected from all districts and zones and will be shared once compiled.

Regular audits are being conducted by designated representatives of the education department to ensure that EWS students receive the facilities mandated under the scheme, the document added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maharashtra HSC hall tickets 2026

Maharashtra HSC hall tickets 2026 released on mahahsscboard.in, know more

UPSC NDA, NA & CDS exam 2026

UPSC NDA, NA & CDS exam 2026 schedule out at upsc.gov.in, details here

Lohri Schools Holiday 2026

Lohri 2026 school holiday: Schools to stay shut across parts of North India

RSSB REET mains admit card 2026

RSSB REET mains admit card 2026 released on official website, details here

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026: NTA issues advisory, registration ends January 14; know more

Topics : Delhi government EWS quota National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyMakar Sankranti DateQ3 Result TodayTata Elxsi Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayTata Punch Facelift PriceIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions