Maharashtra HSC hall tickets 2026 released on mahahsscboard.in, know more

The Maharashtra HSC admit card 2026 for the next Class 12 board exams has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune (MSBSHSE). The availability of hall tickets for the February–March 2026 exams has been officially confirmed by the board.

The notification said that starting on Monday, January 12, 2026, principals and school heads can download the online hall tickets from the official website, mahahsscboard.in. Admit cards for students taking the Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams will be distributed by their individual schools.

Where to download Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026?

The Maharashtra HSC admit card 2026 can be downloaded by schools from the board's official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra HSC admit card 2026 can be downloaded by schools from the board's official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students will not be allowed to download the hall tickets directly, according to the board. Students' admit cards must be downloaded and distributed by school administrators.

Maharashtra HSC exam dates 2026

MSBSHSE will administer the Maharashtra HSC exams in 2026 using pen and paper. The board's schedule states that the Class 12 exams would start on February 10 and end on March 11, 2026.

During this time, students from all streams—including science, commerce, and the arts will take the exams at specific exam centres around the state.

How to download Maharashtra Class 12 Hall Ticket 2026?

· Go to the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

· Press on the ‘Hall Ticket’ section available on the homepage.

· Fill in the needed login credentials.

· Download the Maharashtra HSC 2026 admit card and take a printout for later.

More about the Maharashtra Class 12 Hall Ticket 2026

Students must pick up their Maharashtra HSC admit card 2026 from their schools and confirm all the information displayed on it, such as their name, roll number, subjects, exam dates, and center information. On all exam days, the hall ticket is required in order to enter the examination hall.

Students should get in touch with their school administration right once if there is a mistake or discrepancy in their admit card information. Additionally, it is recommended that students keep their hall tickets secure until the exam is finished.