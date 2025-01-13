Business Standard

Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registration ends today; check details

Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registration ends today; check details

AISSEE 2025, Sainik School Deadline: Today is the last day to register for admissions to Class 6 and 9 in Sainik schools. Students can submit their applications at aissee2025.ntaonline.in before 5 pm

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Sudeep Singh Rawat
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

AISSEE 2025-26 Sainik School Admission Last Date: The Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registration window will end today, January 13. As per National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines, students can apply for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025 until 5 p.m. today. 
 
Candidates can submit their applications at aissee2025.ntaonline.in to get admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools.

Sainik School entrance exam 2025 date

The entrance exam date for the Sainik School entrance exam is yet to be announced. However, the official schedule shows that the timing for the class 6th and 9th entrance exams is 2 pm to 4.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, respectively.
 
 
The exam body will release the details of the exam centre, date and other details along with the AISSEE 2025 admit card. 
 
However, the correction window will remain active from January 16 to 18, 2025. 

How to apply for Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registration?

Here are the simple steps for the Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registration:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.
  • On the home page, check for the link to register for AISSEE 2025.
  • Your login credentials will be generated after registration.
  • Then enter your asked credentials to log in and submit.
  • Fill out the application form, upload the required documents and click on the submit button.
  • You can pay the exam fee and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

AISSEE 2025: Sainik School Entrance Exam Pattern

For Sainik schools admission, the written exam (multiple-choice questions) will be conducted in 190 cities across the country. Students seeking admission to class 6 will have to appear for a 150-minute paper carrying 300 marks, while there will be a 180-minute exam for class 9 admissions.
 
The subjects for class 9 entrance exams include mathematics, intelligence, English, general knowledge, and social science. In the 400-mark exams, students must secure at least 25 per cent marks in each section and 40 per cent aggregate to clear the examination. 

Eligibility for class 6, 9 admissions

Sainik School Admission Eligibility Criteria for Class 6th

  • Students seeking admission to Sainik School for class 6th should be between the ages of 10 and 12.
  • Students must have cleared Class 5 from a recognised school.

Sainik School Admission Eligibility Criteria for Class 9th

  • To gain admission to class 9th, students' age should be between 13 to 15 years old.
  • They must have cleared class 8 from the recognised schools. 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

