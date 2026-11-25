The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th practical examinations for the 2027 academic year. The practical examination will be held in two state-wise phases.

The first phase of the practical exam will be held from January 11 to 19, 2027, and the second phase of the exam will be held from January 20 to 28, 2027.

The exam-conducting board also ordered school principals to ensure practical examinations are conducted under CCTV surveillance and that recordings are stored safely.

How to check the UP Board Practical Exam Time Table 2027?

Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

Open the latest notifications or important announcements section.

Find the UP Board Practical Examination 2027 notification.

Open the official notification PDF.

Check the Phase 1 and Phase 2 examination dates.

Find your division and the corresponding examination phase.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 out: Check Class 10, 12 Practical exam schedule Contact your school for subject-wise practical examination schedule details.

UP board practical exam date 2027 highlights

Classes: Class 10 and Class 12

Academic Session: 2026–27

Official Notification Date: November 23, 2026

Phase 1 date: 11 January to 19 January 2027

Phase 2 date: 20 January to 28 January 2027

Examination Mode: At designated schools

ALSO READ: UPTET 2026 registration starts ; know eligibility and other details Official Website: upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Practical Exam district-wise schedule 2027

Phase 1 exam (January 11–19, 2027): Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti.

Phase 2 exam (January 20–28, 2027): Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

UP Board Practical Exam 2027 important notice

Science and Home Science Practical Exams: High School Science and Home Science practical examinations will be held at the school level. Other applicable subjects will have practical exams based on project work and internal assessments.

Marks Uploading: High School Science and Home Science marksheet, along with Intermediate Moral Education, Yoga, Sports and Physical Education, will be uploaded online by the school principals on the official UPMSP website from 1 January 2027.

Pre-Board Practical Exams: Schools will hold pre-board practical exams during the last week of December 2026.