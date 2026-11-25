The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the application window for Station Master vacancies today, November 25. Eligible candidates who haven't applied yet can submit their forms online at the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Candidates can pay the application fee until November 27. The application correction window will open on November 28 and remain available till December 7. The total number of vacancies has also been increased from 1,215 to 1,265.

How to apply for the RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official RRB Apply website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 registration link on the home page.

A new page will display where candidates will have to apply.

Once registration is done, make the payment of the application fee.

Press submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation for later use.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 eligibility

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent can apply for the post. The age limit must be between 20 and 33 years.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 fee

The examination fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for Female/Transgender/Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates from the SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) category.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 exam pattern

There will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in one phase, followed by a Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and a Medical Examination. The computer-based test duration is 120 minutes for 100 questions. There will be a negative marking system, where 1/3 of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.