Telangana Inter Exams 2027: TSBIE board drops jumbling system for this year
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) drops the plan for the jumbling system for Intermediate practical exams 2027. Practical exams are scheduled to begin on Jan 29, 2027
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The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has decided against implementing the jumbling system for Intermediate practical exams in the year 2027. As per news sources, the current scheme will continue for 2027.
Students will take their practical exams at their own junior colleges rather than being assigned to external institutions. If the jumbling plan had been adopted, students would have taken their practical exams at colleges other than their enrolled institutions.
The board has not initiated action to implement this system for the upcoming exams.
Telangana Intermediate Practical Exams 2027 important dates
January 29, 2027: First-year English practical
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January 30, 2027: Second-year English practical
February 1 to 10, 2027: Second-year Science practical
February 11 to 18, 2027: First-year Science practical.
About Telangana Intermediate Practical Exams 2027
The practical exams are set to begin on January 29, 2027. These tests will occur in two sessions each day: the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Students in both the first and second years of Intermediate will take part in the evaluations. Maintaining the current setup will help prevent any disruptions for students and eliminate the need for them to travel to unfamiliar exam centres.
Reason behind the No-change in the practical exams 2027
The decision came amid concerns over how practical exams are assessed at various private and corporate junior colleges. Claims have emerged suggesting that some institutions grant complete practical scores without performing adequate lab evaluations.
Additionally, there have been concerns regarding students being required to pay extra charges.
The proposed jumbling method was anticipated to enhance clarity in practical exams. Nonetheless, since this system has not been implemented, students will continue taking their exams at their respective colleges.
|Date
|Subjects
|24-Feb-2027
|PART-II: 2nd Language Paper-I
|26-Feb-2027
|PART-I: English Paper-I
|2-Mar-2027
|PART-III: Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I, Accountancy Paper-I (For ACE Group)
|5-Mar-2027
|PART-III: Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I (For ACE Group)
|9-Mar-2027
|Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I
|15-Mar-2027
|Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce & Accountancy Paper-I
|17-Mar-2027
|Public Administration Paper-I, Mathematics Paper-I (Single Paper for MEC Group)
|19-Mar-2027
|Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I, Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-I (New & Old Paper) – For BiPC Students
|TS Inter Second Year Exam Dates 2027
|Date
|Subjects
|25-Feb-2027
|PART-II: 2nd Language Paper-II
|27-Feb-2027
|PART-I: English Paper-II
|3-Mar-2027
|PART-III: Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, Political Science Paper-II
|8-Mar-2027
|PART-III: Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II
|12-Mar-2027
|Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II
|16-Mar-2027
|Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce & Accountancy Paper-II
|18-Mar-2027
|Public Administration Paper-II
|20-Mar-2027
|Modern Language Paper-II, Geography Paper-II, Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II (For BiPC Students)
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 4:35 PM IST