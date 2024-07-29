Crimes against tribals, Dalits increased under BJP govt in Raj, says Gehlot

Gehlot said the incident showed the government and the police were not paying attention to atrocities against Dalits. | Photo: PTI

Crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes increased rapidly after the BJP assumed power in Rajasthan, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday. He also demanded that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma himself take cognisance and ensure the safety of Dalits and tribals. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sharing a news report of a crime in Jodhpur's Shergarh, Gehlot said in a post on X, "During our government in Rajasthan, prompt action was taken on crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the police always stood firmly with the victim. Crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes increased rapidly in the state since the change of government."



"Crimes against Dalits and tribals have increased. The crime percentage, which was 32.7 per cent in January 2024, rose to 33.7 per cent in February, 34.1 per cent in March, 19.5 per cent in April, 62.5 per cent in May and 53.37 per cent in June," he said in Hindi.

A 40-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by a group of people in Shergarh in an attempt to get him to withdraw a police case he had lodged against them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Gehlot said the incident showed the government and the police were not paying attention to atrocities against Dalits.

"Such incidents are a blot on the Rajasthan government. It cannot escape responsibility. The chief minister himself should take cognisance and ensure the safety of Dalits and tribals," the Congress leader added.