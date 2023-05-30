close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

Additional results for the Staff Selection Commission Phase X have been declared, candidates can access the results on the SSC website and must submit all necessary paperwork by June 19

BS Trends New Delhi
SSC recruitment 2019

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the additional result of the selection post phase X examination 2022 on Monday.
The notice stated, "Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the Regional Offices to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore, in pursuance of above mentioned provision of the Notice, the Commission is hereby providing additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts." 

At the matriculation level, 454 additional candidates have been shortlisted to face the next round of scrutiny. 673 candidates were shortlisted for higher secondary (10+2) level. In the graduation and above level, 377 additional number of candidates have been shortlisted.
The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny must submit a copy of all required supporting documents. This includes educational qualification, experience, category, age, age relaxation and any other documents as application specific to the post. The documents must self attested.

Candidates must present hard copies of the documents along with a print out of the online application form. All paperwork and formalities must be submitted to the respective regional office which the post category belongs to within three weeks (up to June 19, 2023).
To access results, candidates must open the ssc.nic.in website. Click on 'Results' tab.

Also Read

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

NCERT drops Khalistan's topic from class 12 political science textbook

Canada to accept Toefl scores for higher education under SDS scheme

Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

DU to take call on removing chapter on 'Saare jahan se achha' poet

DU urges UGC to sanction 3,000 posts to maintain student-teacher ratio


On this page. under the 'Others' Category, candidates must click on the option that reads, "Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level)- Declaration of Additional Result-2 of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny".
Finally, candidates must download the 'Results' pdf and take a print out.
Topics : SSC result SSC Staff Selection Commission

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

SSC recruitment 2019
2 min read

NCERT drops Khalistan's topic from class 12 political science textbook

Khalistan
2 min read

Canada to accept Toefl scores for higher education under SDS scheme

Canada
2 min read

Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

Education Alliance is trying to fix India's failing govt school system
1 min read

DU to take call on removing chapter on 'Saare jahan se achha' poet

Delhi University
2 min read

Most Popular

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon