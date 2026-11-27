UGC NET December 2026: NTA opens exam city change facility, check process
The testing agency stated that exam city choice depends on seat availability. Allotment will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Once sent, the choice will be final
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UGC NET December 2026: How to select a different exam city?
UGC-NET December 2026: Exam City Change Opportunity Candidates who have been allotted an Examination City outside their four preferred choices can now select another available Examination City. How to Choose: Visit https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ Log in using your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth. Select another Examination City from the available options. Important Dates & Instructions: Last Date: 29 November 2026 (11:55 PM) Selection is subject to seat availability. Allotment will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Once submitted, the choice will be final and cannot be changed. Helpdesk: ugcnet@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 UGC-NET दिसंबर 2026: परीक्षा शहर (Exam City) बदलने का अवसर जिन उम्मीदवारों को उनकी चार पसंदीदा विकल्पों (preferred choices) के बाहर कोई परीक्षा शहर आवंटित किया गया है, वे अब उपलब्ध विकल्पों में से दूसरा परीक्षा शहर चुन सकते हैं। कैसे चुनें: आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ पर जाएं। अपने एप्लिकेशन नंबर (Application Number) और पासवर्ड/जन्मतिथि (Password/Date of Birth) से लॉग इन करें। उपलब्ध विकल्पों में से दूसरा परीक्षा शहर चुनें। महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां और निर्देश: अंतिम तिथि: 29 नवंबर 2026 (रात 11:55 बजे तक) शहर का चयन सीटों की उपलब्धता के अधीन होगा। आवंटन 'पहले आओ, पहले पाओ' (first-come, first-served) के आधार पर किया जाएगा। एक बार सबमिट करने के बाद, चुना गया विकल्प अंतिम होगा और उसमें कोई बदलाव नहीं किया जा सकेगा। सहायता केंद्र: ugcnet@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #UGCNET #UGCNETDec2026 #NTA #UGC #ExamUpdate— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 26, 2026
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 11:11 AM IST