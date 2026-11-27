The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided an option for candidates taking the UGC NET December 2026 exam to modify their assigned exam city. As stated in the announcement, this opportunity will be accessible until November 29, 2026, at 11:55 pm. Candidates must complete the procedure before the cutoff.

The new exam city will be assigned based on seat availability. The NTA also mentioned that allocation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Candidates need to thoroughly check their choice before requesting, as the decision will be final and cannot be altered after submission.

UGC NET December 2026: How to select a different exam city?

UGC-NET December 2026: Exam City Change Opportunity Candidates who have been allotted an Examination City outside their four preferred choices can now select another available Examination City. How to Choose: Visit https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ Log in using your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth. Select another Examination City from the available options. Important Dates & Instructions: Last Date: 29 November 2026 (11:55 PM) Selection is subject to seat availability. Allotment will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Once submitted, the choice will be final and cannot be changed. Helpdesk: ugcnet@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 UGC-NET दिसंबर 2026: परीक्षा शहर (Exam City) बदलने का अवसर जिन उम्मीदवारों को उनकी चार पसंदीदा विकल्पों (preferred choices) के बाहर कोई परीक्षा शहर आवंटित किया गया है, वे अब उपलब्ध विकल्पों में से दूसरा परीक्षा शहर चुन सकते हैं। कैसे चुनें: आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ पर जाएं। अपने एप्लिकेशन नंबर (Application Number) और पासवर्ड/जन्मतिथि (Password/Date of Birth) से लॉग इन करें। उपलब्ध विकल्पों में से दूसरा परीक्षा शहर चुनें। महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां और निर्देश: अंतिम तिथि: 29 नवंबर 2026 (रात 11:55 बजे तक) शहर का चयन सीटों की उपलब्धता के अधीन होगा। आवंटन 'पहले आओ, पहले पाओ' (first-come, first-served) के आधार पर किया जाएगा। एक बार सबमिट करने के बाद, चुना गया विकल्प अंतिम होगा और उसमें कोई बदलाव नहीं किया जा सकेगा। सहायता केंद्र: ugcnet@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #UGCNET #UGCNETDec2026 #NTA #UGC #ExamUpdate — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 26, 2026

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Login

Fill in the application number and Password/ Date of Birth

The option will display only for eligible candidates.

The list shows only cities where capacity is currently available. Choose the city.

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UGC NET December 2026 Helpdesk

For errors or assistance related to the examination city change facility, candidates can contact the NTA through the below channels:

Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Helpline: 011-40759000

Toll-free number: 1800-180-4747.

About UGC NET December 2026

According to the details provided, of the 9,76,008 candidates assigned examination cities, 8,74,121 candidates (89.56%) were allotted their first preferred city, 9,53,958 candidates (97.74%) were allotted a city from among their 4 preferred cities; and 22,050 candidates (2.26%) were allotted a location outside their 4 preferred cities.

NTA has decided to let these 22,050 candidates pick another Examination City from the cities where capacity is available.

All about UGC NET December 2026 exam city choice

In certain cities, a higher number of applicants sought positions than there were computer-based testing seats. When a candidate’s 4 chosen cities lacked any open seats, they were assigned to the closest city that had available slots, determined by the address listed on their application.

ALSO READ: NTA UGC NET December 2026 schedule out, check subject-wise exam dates This process was implemented to ensure every applicant secures a testing seat according to the planned timeline. However, the NTA has introduced a service allowing candidates to select an exam city that still has openings. These decisions might offer greater convenience for candidates than the city currently assigned to them.

More about the UGC NET December Exam 2026

A decision, once made cannot be changed. It should be understood that the number of seats available in each city is restricted and will be assigned according to the order of applications received.