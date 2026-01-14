JKBOSE Class 12 results Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the results for the Class 12 October–November 2025 annual regular examinations today, 14 January 2026. Students can now log in to the official website, jkbose.nic.in, to check and download their scorecards, or access them directly through the result link provided.

The Class 12 annual regular examinations for the October–November session recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 84%. Of the 70,735 students who appeared, 59,435 successfully cleared the exam, marking a strong performance by candidates across Jammu and Kashmir.

How to check JKBOSE Class 12 results?

· Go to the official website of JKBOSE.

· Click on the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 link available on the home page.

· A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

· Click on submit, and your result will be showcased.

· View the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

More about the JKBOSE Class 12 results

The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 84%. With an overall passing rate of 86% as opposed to boys' 82%, girls did better than boys. JKBOSE also declared the Class 10 results today. A total of 40,242 boys cleared the examination, registering a pass percentage of 84.30%, while 40,408 girls qualified, recording a higher pass percentage of 85.78%.

The JKBOSE Class 10 winter session test ran from November 6 to November 27, 2025. The exam began with vocational courses and ended with a paper on painting and drawing.

The JKBOSE Class 12 winter session exam ran from November 8 to December 3, 2025. Beginning with the General English paper and concluding with Computer Science and other papers, the exam was open to all streams.

Details mentioned on the JKBOSE Result 2026 scorecard

Student’s name

Class

Roll number

Subjects appeared

Grades secured

Subject-wise grades

CGPA

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Registration number

Date of birth

Overall grade achieved

Qualifying marks

What's next after JKBOSE 12th Result 2026?

JKBOSE will provide students who want to evaluate their answer sheets with a comprehensive schedule and instructions for scrutiny and re-evaluation after the result announcement. In the days that follow, the original mark sheets and pass certificates will be given through the corresponding schools, and the board will also notify students of the procedure and deadline for obtaining them.