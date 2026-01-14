Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JKBOSE declares Class 12th results with 84% pass rate: Here's how to check

JKBOSE declares Class 12th results with 84% pass rate: Here's how to check

JKBOSE result 2025 released with 84% pass rate for Class 12 today by Jammu and Kashmir Board. Candidates for Class 10, 12th Oct-Nov exams can now check the results

JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 announced

JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 announced

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JKBOSE Class 12 results Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the results for the Class 12 October–November 2025 annual regular examinations today, 14 January 2026. Students can now log in to the official website, jkbose.nic.in, to check and download their scorecards, or access them directly through the result link provided.
 
The Class 12 annual regular examinations for the October–November session recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 84%. Of the 70,735 students who appeared, 59,435 successfully cleared the exam, marking a strong performance by candidates across Jammu and Kashmir.

How to check JKBOSE Class 12 results?

·        Go to the official website of JKBOSE.
 
 
·        Click on the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 link available on the home page.
 
·        A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

Also Read

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2025 released, 12th to be out soon: How to check

Representational image of drone.

Army launches search operations after drone sightings near LoC in J&K

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Op resumes in Kathua to track down terrorists; 1 security personnel injured

terrorists encounter, J & K terrorist encounter

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kathua

Snowfall, J&K Snowfall

Snow clearance ops in full swing in Poonch, traffic remains suspended

 
·        Click on submit, and your result will be showcased.
 
·        View the result and download the page.
 
·        Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

More about the JKBOSE Class 12 results

The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 84%. With an overall passing rate of 86% as opposed to boys' 82%, girls did better than boys. JKBOSE also declared the Class 10 results today. A total of 40,242 boys cleared the examination, registering a pass percentage of 84.30%, while 40,408 girls qualified, recording a higher pass percentage of 85.78%.
 
The JKBOSE Class 10 winter session test ran from November 6 to November 27, 2025. The exam began with vocational courses and ended with a paper on painting and drawing.
 
The JKBOSE Class 12 winter session exam ran from November 8 to December 3, 2025. Beginning with the General English paper and concluding with Computer Science and other papers, the exam was open to all streams. 

Details mentioned on the JKBOSE Result 2026 scorecard

Student’s name
 
Class
 
Roll number
 
Subjects appeared
 
Grades secured
 
Subject-wise grades
 
CGPA
 
Father’s name
 
Mother’s name
 
Registration number
 
Date of birth
 
Overall grade achieved
 
Qualifying marks
 

What's next after JKBOSE 12th Result 2026?

JKBOSE will provide students who want to evaluate their answer sheets with a comprehensive schedule and instructions for scrutiny and re-evaluation after the result announcement. In the days that follow, the original mark sheets and pass certificates will be given through the corresponding schools, and the board will also notify students of the procedure and deadline for obtaining them. 
 

More From This Section

FMGE December admit card 2025

FMGE December Admit Card 2025 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know more

student school education

Over 3,500 EWS applicants not admitted to Delhi schools in 2025-26: Govt

SC, Supreme Court

SC directs govt to frame rules to implement 25% EWS quota under RTE Act

Maharashtra HSC hall tickets 2026

Maharashtra HSC hall tickets 2026 released on mahahsscboard.in, know more

UPSC NDA, NA & CDS exam 2026

UPSC NDA, NA & CDS exam 2026 schedule out at upsc.gov.in, details here

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 results board examinations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsDividend Stocks TodayBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band